Panic as Davido fails to show up

HARARE - Nigerian music superstar Davido’s failure to come for Jah Prayzah’s album launch at the Harare International Conference Centre last night triggered panic among the show’s promoters.

Kings Entertainment was forced to rope in music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and Zimdancehall star Winky D as last minute replacements for the celebrated Nigerian star.

Davido’s no-show for Jah Prayzah’s album launch last night also saw 2 Kings Entertainment reducing the price of the cheapest ticket by half to $10.

The Nigerian star’s failure to make it for the concert appears to have denied the organisers of his aborted tour a potentially big pay day.

In a bid to cash in on Davido’s presence at the “Kutonga Kwaro” album launch, 2 Kings Entertainment had pegged tickets at $20 for ordinary ones, VIP ($30), VVIP ($50) and Golden Circle ($100).

But sadly for 2 Kings Entertainment, the would-be money-spinning gig went up in smoke after Davido was invited for questioning by Nigerian police in connection with the death of his friend Tagbo Umeike, who reportedly succumbed to suffocation.

Yesterday the embattled Davido was forced to release a video footage of the scene purported to be his last meeting with his late friend, Umeike in a bid to absolve himself. This followed a report by the police on Wednesday that Davido had lied during questioning.

Tich Mharadze of 2 Kings Entertainment, however, told the Daily News that the situation was not as bad as it could have been for the organisers.

He said though Davido charges up to $100 000 if he brings his 12 member-strong band, 2 Kings Entertainment had capitalised on the fact that Davido was coming as Jah Prayzah’s guest.

“Yes we invested a bit of money in organising the concert but Davido charged us far far less than his normal rates because he was invited by Jah Prayzah to grace his album launch largely because the two collaborated on the song My Lilly.

“He gave us very flexible conditions. In fact, we didn’t pay him in advance because we agreed with him that we would pay after the show,” Mharadze claimed, adding that the Nigerian star will definitely make his second tour of Zimbabwe once his legal woes are over.

“Unless something beyond our control happens, Davido will definitely fulfil the tour of the country sometimes this year. We are determined to ensure that he comes to perform here as originally planned.”

In a statement released yesterday, 2 Kings Entertainment promised to compensate those who bought ordinary tickets for $20.

“If you had bought a $20 ordinary ticket you can now bring a Plus One or get coupons worth $10 for drinks or snacks, meaning a regular ticket is now $10,” read part of the statement, adding that those who are specifically keen to see Davido should wait for the mooted replacement gig.

“If you had bought a ticket just for Davido, hold on to your ticket, a compensatory gig featuring the Nigerian star is being organised ...”