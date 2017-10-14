Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos in tricky ties

HARARE - Table-toppers Dynamos and second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars are all in action this afternoon as the race for the Castle Lager Premiership title continues.

DeMbare currently have a three-point lead over Ngezi Platinum with seven games to go before the season ends.

The two sides, however, have tricky fixtures with the Glamour Boys visiting Nyamhunga Stadium to take on ZPC Kariba while Ngezi are in action at Barbourfields Stadium to take on Bulawayo City this afternoon.

DeMbare are aware that any slip-up will open the door for Ngezi or third-placed FC Platinum, who are in action against Highlanders tomorrow.

“I think we have to be on our toes in Kariba because we are going to face a good team. It does not matter whether they are struggling or not; on their day ZPC Kariba can beat anyone,” Dynamos captain Ocean Mushure said.

“We have to go there knowing that it won’t be an easy game. Mhofu (Sunday Chidzambwa) has been in football for many years and if there is anyone who can take the side of the situation they are in that man is him.”

ZPC are coming into today’s game having failed to win in their last four matches as they picked up only a draw while suffering three consecutive defeats.

Mushure said they will not take the Zimbabwe Power Company-owned side lightly despite their poor current form.

“As Dynamos most of the teams we come up against will always improve their game because they are playing against us,” he said.

“All the matches we play are like cup finals even if we are up against a team that is bottom of the log.

“At this stage of the season, all the teams are playing well because some are for survival and others are playing for the title.”

As for Ngezi Platinum, the trip to Bulawayo is going to be a make-or-break encounter in their quest for a maiden league title in only their second year in the top flight.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s team wasted a good chance to go top of the log when they were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Tsholotsho at home in their last league outing two weeks ago.

Failure to beat Bulawayo City this afternoon will likely spell an end to Madamburo’s title charge.

Today

Bulawayo City v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields, SS), Tsholotsho v Chapungu (Dulivhadzimu), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Black Rhinos (NSS), Harare City v Bantu Rovers (Rufaro), How Mine v Hwange (Luveve)

Sunday



CAPS United v Triangle United (NSS), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields, SS)