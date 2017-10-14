Mukuruwadzo: A star in the making

HARARE - The Dynamos Under-18 side has set sights on completing their current season without defeat, says juniors coach Lloyd Chigowe.

Midfielder Washington Mukuruwadzo has been central to that wonderful run by the Glamour Boys’ development side.

The former Zimbabwe Under-17 coach said: “In the Juniors’ League, we are undefeated and have only conceded four goals the whole season. We are only left with a single game to complete the league campaign. One of the players who have been central in our campaign has been...Mukuruwadzo, a product of Glen Norah 1 High School in Harare.”

It was at Glen Norah 1 High that Mukuruwadzo started playing meaningful soccer.

He got a scholarship to attend Craneborne Boys High where he played in the Under-17 team at that school.

Born on April 18, 1999 at Ndanga, Zaka in Masvingo Province, Mukuruwadzo currently attends Marlborough High School where he is playing in the Under-20 team on the right side of midfield.

Marlborough played in the Nash district finals where they lost to Vainona High on penalties.

Chigowe said: “Washington is a very good player with very bright prospects for the future. This is only his first season with us but he has already proven himself.

“Already, he has previously got a scholarship at Craneborne Boys High and also at Marlborough where he is currently. Washington is a player we depend on a lot.”

Chigowe added that the trick is that junior players must be allowed to develop fully before getting promotion into the first team.

“In the case of Washington, if he continues working hard, he should soon break into the DeMbare senior team,” he said.

“I know he has a very busy schedule at school as well, which also limits time available to work on his soccer, otherwise we would be telling a very different story today.”

Mukuruwadzo’s long-term ambition is to one day play in the English Premier League.

“I support Dynamos and also have a soft spot for Ngezi Platinum Stars locally. My favourite local players are Tichaona Chipunza and Emmanuel Mandiranga.”

Mukuruwadzo added that among the legion of Zimbabwean players plying their trade outside the country, he likes former Warriors skipper and Kaizer Chiefs hardman Willard Katsande as well as slippery Mamelodi Sundowns frontman Khama Billiat.

“In European leagues, I support Manchester United in the EPL and Barcelona in La Liga. I particularly enjoy that play of Andres Iniesta and Lionnel Messi,”

“I know if I continue working hard, following my coaches’ instructions and recommendations, I should be able to graduate into the first team soon. It would be an added bonus if I one day get called up into the national team. It is an honour every player would want to achieve.

“At DeMbare, I enjoy playing alongside Adam Muchena. Our combination began at Craneborne and now we are together at the Glamour Boys.

Mukuruwadzo has also been involved in athletics, having competed at the Bulawayo World Athletics Day where he earned a certificate in 2016.