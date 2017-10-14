Gwanda solar project delay worries govt

HARARE - Government has expressed exasperation at the slow start of the $200 million Gwanda Solar Project awarded to dodgy businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s Intratrek.

Deputy Energy minister Tsitsi Muzenda told the Senate that there was no progress even after Intratrek was given an upfront payment of $5 million.

“Truly, the Gwanda solar project should have started way back,” Muzenda said in response to a question from Senator Gideon Shoko.

“Most of our solar projects have had challenges in that people bid and are given permission to do whatever they are supposed to do, but sometimes those people may not be having resources.

“With the Gwanda project, the challenges have been that the people who were supposed to finance it were not happy with the local partner and they have made changes to whatever they agreed to.”

Asked the way forward, Muzenda said: “Bids have a time-line honourable Senator. So, once somebody has failed to meet that time-line, yes, there might be need to re-tender and start the whole process again.”