Will Jah Prayzah fill up HICC?

HARARE - Music star Jah Prayzah’s, pictured, crowd-pulling prowess will be under scrutiny tonight when he launches his highly anticipated album titled Kutonga Kwaro at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) tonight.

Jah Prayzah is arguably the only local artiste at the moment with the ability to draw a capacity crowd into the giant HICC.

The Uzumba-born artiste has filled the venue several times before but this time around, even though he will share the stage with Nigerian superstar Davido, Andy Muridzo and Ex Q, his ability to lure his usual big crowds could be compromised by costly tickets, the lowest of which is going for $20.

To watch the gig from the VIP section, fans have to fork out $30 while the VVIP section will attract $50. Then there is Golden Circle where music fans have to part with a mammoth $100.

2 Kings Entertainment, the promoter of the show, is confident that Jah Prayzah will once again attract a big crowd.

“I don’t think we are pricing anyone out because we have flexible payment options. People can pay through EcoCash, bank cards or cash.

“Actually, the tickets are selling at a normal rate. The rate at which at which people are buying is growing nicely. It is clear that people are looking forward to tomorrow’s gig,” said 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson, Dee Nosh.

The 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson added that their pricing structure was motivated by their desire to attract the right crowd.

““At several events, we have had people complaining about overcrowding. We are hopeful that this time we will attract the right numbers,” he said.

The imminent Kutonga Kwaro, just like the equally controversial Mdhara Achauya, has attracted huge interest because it has been mischievously renamed Kutonga Kwaro Garwe by some people pushing for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over from President Robert Mugabe. Garwe is Mnangagwa’s nickname.

Jah Prayzah has repeatedly denied that his music is meant to prop up Mnangagwa but people associated with the G40 faction in Zanu PF opposed to Mnangagwa’s ascension to power have continued to threaten him over this issue.

Recently, a group going by the name The Children of War Veterans sensationally accused the Watora Mari hit-maker of meddling in Zanu PF party factional politics.

“Jah Prayzah allow me to warn you to desist from interfering with Zanu PF party factional politics before it’s too late. It is not a secret today that you are reportedly being used to compose songs that fuel political divisions in this country,” part of the incredulous statement read.

Meanwhile, Davido, who was originally expected in Harare yesterday, is now jetting in this morning.

“He is arriving tomorrow (Friday) morning at 8am,” De Nosh said yesterday.

Efforts to establish how much Davido, who is widely regarded as one of the most expensive artistes on the continent, was paid by 2 Kings were unsuccessful yesterday

According to rates previously availed by HKN Music, co-owned by Davido and his elder brother Ade, to a Zimbabwean promoter, it costs a staggering $100 000 to hire the Nigerian music star and his 12 member-strong band.

Additionally, the interested promoter has to pay for five business class air tickets and seven economy class tickets.

As for accommodation, Davido and his band require two executive suites and 10 standard rooms.

Once in the host country, Davido requires two SUVs and a luxury bus in addition to two personal body guards.

The promoter who hires Davido must also pay a daily per diem of $100 for all the 12 members of Davido’s band.

To hire just Davido and his DJ, a music promoter has to pay a whopping $60 000.

Under this option the Nigerian star will bring a six-member travelling party and will demand two executive suites, four standard rooms, three business class air tickets, three economy class tickets, two SUVs and two personal bodyguards.