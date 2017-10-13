Macheso returns to Mutare

MUTARE - Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso will perform at The Platinum in Mutare tonight.

Joint proprietor Esau Mupfumi has promised a top-notch show.

“It has been a while since Macheso played in Mutare and he has promised to prove that he is still the king regardless of other developments elsewhere in the music industry,” Mupfumi said.

Elsewhere in Mutare, Club Mandisa will host Congolese group Bana Des’as tonight and Saturday. On Sunday the venue will host a dance competition.

Just outside Mutare, Rustic hotelier Musangano Lodge is hosting the second edition of its Oktober Fest on Saturday.

The annual arts festival, that is set to start in the afternoon, includes music performances, a talent show, fashion displays, quiz contests and various other games.

Tariro neGitare will be the headline music artiste while the Theresa Kuehl Fashion Show will be a must-attend event for fashionistas.

Musangano Lodge general manager Leonard Bwanya is hopeful that the annual event will offer variety to arts lovers.

“While adults will be enjoying these events at our Gazebodrome Stage, children will be at our Action Village where they will be having kid games, soccer, volleyball, scavenger hunts while enjoying a bonfire,” Bwanya said.