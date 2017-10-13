Let's go for it: Mutasa

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa wants his side to maintain the momentum they had regained shortly before last weekend’s break during the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals.

The Glamour Boys were inactive last weekend as they were booted out of the knockout competition in the first round.

Mutasa’s side, who currently enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the log, return to action tomorrow when they travel to Nyamhunga Stadium to face a struggling ZPC Kariba. If DeMbare win their remaining seven matches they will be crowned champions for a record 22nd time.

Hot on the Glamour Boys’ heels are second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum, who both have 53 points.

“We are facing a ZPC Kariba side under the tutelage of my mentor Sunday Chidzambwa; I think it’s going to be a tough encounter but we will try as much as we can to maintain the position we are in,” Mutasa told reporters yesterday.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be a tough encounter but we are bracing up so that we can get a positive result.

“What is key for us at the moment is to try to be consistent and try as hard as we can. The only thing that we are sure of is that if we maintain the consistency that we have at the moment then it means we will be in a better position at the end of the season. Our destiny is still in our hands.”

In their last five league matches, DeMbare have dropped points when they were least expected to do so against struggling teams like Shabanie Mine and Highlanders.

ZPC are also in a bad place ahead of tomorrow’s match as they have lost three of their last four matches.

Mutasa believes they paid the price for underestimating Shabanie and Highlanders but they will not repeat the same mistake against ZPC Kariba.

“At times you learn the hard way and I’m sure as the technical team, we are now abreast of the fact that every team we play against irrespective of their position or form; they always want to do well against Dynamos,” he said.

“What we have been doing for the past two weeks was working on how to play in such encounters and hopefully it will be reflective come Saturday.

“I would like to believe that these are the youngsters that have been doing duty for us throughout the campaign and we have a lot of faith in them.

“More so they are even hungrier for success than before and the belief is now there as well. I think it’s going to be an advantage for us.”

Commenting on the effects of last weekend’s break, Mutasa said there are pros and cons to take from the rest.

“Probably we had a number of players who had a few knocks; Obey Mwerahari and Carlos Rusere to mention but a few,” he said.

“They are now up and about; they are now in the mix and are in line to be selected to be part of the team that will do duty against ZPC Kariba.

“On the other hand; we were having a bad run as we lost to CAPS United and then drew with Shabanie Mine there after we won against Harare City and we thought we would want to continue.

“You wouldn’t want to have a break when you have the opportunity to keep the momentum and go forward but such is football.

“We have been in such a scenario before and we managed to come up with a positive result and I’m sure we will be able to do the same in Kariba.”

Temperatures have been souring in recent days and tomorrow in Kariba it is likely to be a caldron at Nyamhunga.

“It’s going to be a disadvantage on our part because I’m sure the temperatures will be high than here but we will try hard to adjust and hopefully the youngster will be able to cope with the temperatures,” Mutasa said.

Today: Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas, SS)

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields, SS), Tsholotsho v Chapungu (Dulivhadzimu), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Black Rhinos (NSS), Harare City v Bantu Rovers (Rufaro), How Mine v Hwange (Luveve)

Sunday: CAPS United v Triangle United (NSS), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields, SS).