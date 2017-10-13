DJ Tira to rock Byo tonight

HARARE - South African musical artiste DJ Tira will perform at Club Connect in Bulawayo tonight.

The Afrotainment boss, who is coming along with upcoming house singer Tipcee, last performed in Zimbabwe in September last year when he headlined the Golden Pilsener Afrofusion Concerts in Bulawayo and Harare alongside compatriot Bucie.

Club Connect spokesperson DJ T Bass, is confident that DJ Tira’s combination with Tipcee who is famous for the hit Amadada, will produce fireworks.

“We are confident that DJ Tira and Tipcee will deliver a memorable show tonight. As always, we will have surprise guests at the club and we do not know who will surprise us this time around,” DJ T Bass said.

Tonight DJ Tira is expected to sample songs off the AfroSummer17 album released last month. He has produced a string of hits with the group Big Nuz that include Umlilo, Ungesabi, S’phelele La, Won’t let You Go and many others.

The Afrotainment boss is one of South Africa’s most successful businessmen. The Durban-born artiste recently came up with his own reality show on DStv’s Mzansi Magic. The show titled Ezase Afro aims to put the spotlight on the life of DJ Tira and members of his music stable



Time and Jazz hosts Kireni Zulu

MARABI star Kireni Zulu, who launched his latest album Prophet Kitwell early this year, is descending on Time and Jazz in Harare tonight.

Joint proprietor Josh Hozheri said Kireni will perform tonight due to public demand.

“Zulu’s fans piled pressure on us to bring him to the joint. We are aware of high profile gigs that are taking place in the capital but we do not doubt Zulu’s crowd pulling power,” said Hozheri.

Prophet Kitiwell comprises eight tracks: Ongorora, Chihera, Mazai aDhimba, Vanoruma, Mukadzi waZondi, Roti and Judas.

Some of his previous albums include Mazai Adhimba, Nyevero, Marabi Music, Mupata Wachidembo and Vhura Chivharo.



Mpofu to hold live DVD recording

GODOBORI hit-maker Dereck Mpofu will hold his inaugural live DVD recording at Theatre in the Park in the Harare Gardens tomorrow.

At the event dubbed The Godobori Unleashed Live DVD Recording, Mpofu will be backed by an award-winning choir called Note2Eton.

“I will perform my well-known hits like Chisikana Changu Zimbabwe and Sthandwa Sami and also current hits and new songs like Mari and Ndinokakama,” Mpofu told the Daily News.

The weekend event will act as a dress rehearsal for Mpofu’s forthcoming tour of Switzerland alongside legends Oliver Mtukudzi and Albert Nyathi for performances under the World Health Organisation ticket.



Mt Darwin hosts musical gala

JOSPHAT Somanje and Tendai Dembo will be among scores of artistes who will perform tonight at a musical gala set for Little Haven in Mt Darwin tonight.

The line-up also includes T Makwikwi, Mark Ngwazi, Mama Rachie, Senator Tichareva, Ammi Jamanda and Pax Gomo.



Tinashe Mukarati to hold Jazz show on Sunday

TINASHE “Sunny” Mukarati will perform at a Back to Jazzics concert set for Chez Zandi in Harare on Sunday. The gig is being organised by the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust which was formed to promote the music genre in the country.

Iridium Life hosts Mbira Fiesta tonight

HARARE joint, Iridium Life, formerly Jazz 24/7, is hosting mbira fiesta tonight. The event, to be headlined by Mbira DzeNharira, will also feature Mama Rachie among others.