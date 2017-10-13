Chinamasa should have been fired long back

EDITOR — The man at the centre of economic decline in the Motherland is in the United States attending meetings meant for Treasury officials, with the shock from the non-event called a reshuffle in Zanu PF diction, poor Patrick will enjoy the longest and lonely trip back home.

On arrival he will be faced with an obligation to report for duty at a ministry with no office, no desk and secretary to at least bring him a bottle of water, falling from the highest rung of addressing press conferences with 500 scribes at the World Bank to be a nobody waiting for a ministerial scale salary.

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP), however, has no sympathy for Chinamasa, we warned him that the reptile infested party had no respect for economics and that he would fail, in fact we even offered him the opportunity to practice law at Tendai Biti Law firm which offer he chose not to take.

Beyond the offer we wrote blueprints and asked him to adopt our emergency recovery strategy including a self-explanatory 16-point-plan we published in 2014, all this fell on deaf ears.

In an endeavour to save our people, PDP president Biti even made attempts to give him personal advice over the phone on things that would take him at least three years to learn; in his self-importance he rejected the advice.

In a mere three years Chinamasa plunged this economy into an unprecedented fiscal and financial mess. He redefined failure.

A strange crisis of a deformed economic situation has developed under Chinamasa, an inflationary situation in the middle of a recession with the highest levels of under accumulation.

How a country with absent aggregate demand develops inflation rates of up to 53 percent boggles the mind, Chinamasa must be ashamed of himself. His removal from office was long overdue obviously not for the same reasons that Zanu PF has in mind.

He should have been fired the moment he started spending unbudgeted funds against the dictates of section.

Chinamasa must have been fired for borrowing without Parliament approval against the dictates of the Public Debt Managament Act.

The Public Debt Management Act prevents government from contracting any debt which will cause total outstanding public and publicly guaranteed debt to exceed 70 percent of the previous year’s GDP.

The moment Chinamasa attempted to secure a loan to pay World Bank in a criminally irresponsible and treasonous way, he must have been fired. We in the PDP thought a proper minister must have sought major fiscal stimulus in the economy, injecting resources needed to resuscitate collapsing industries thereby creating much-needed employment amongst the huge pool of the jobless poor in Zimbabwe.

The chap must have been fired the moment he started raiding RTGS balances and Nostro accounts as well as the issuing of toxic Treasury Bills.

There was shocking economic mismanagement since Chinamasa took custody of the economy in 2013, which saw the economy contract by 40 percent in such a short space of time with unemployment reaching 95 percent is what Chinamasa must have been fired for.

Jacob Mafume