Byo Chiefs seal PSL promotion

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo Chiefs became the second team to gain promotion into the Premier Soccer League following their 2-0 win over Makomo in a Southern Region Division One League match at Hartsfield Ground on Wednesday.

Chiefs took their unbeaten run to 20 games and wrapped up the championship with six matches to spare much to the delight of head coach Thulani Sibanda.

Harare side Herentals had earlier won the first slot when they clinched the Northern Region Division One title.

“I’m happy for the boys and the club for winning the league and gaining promotion into the top flight league which comes across as a challenge more than anything else,” Sibanda told the Daily News.

“Our target was to win the league which we have done and now the next thing is to forget about that and concentrate on the task at hand next year in a bigger league.”

In 2013, Chiefs won promotion but decided to sell their franchise to Bantu Rovers; this time around they want to go it alone.

“The technical department will decide and come up with a programme that can make the team competitive and withstand the heat in the Premiership. We haven’t set ourselves any targets as yet as we have just negotiated our way into the big league,” Sibanda said.

“We can’t guarantee the amount of support that we will get from the executive at this point in time because I belong to the coaching department and don’t sit in the executive meetings.

“But looking at the track record we have always enjoyed a lot of support from the management and I’m sure we will be able to beef up with one or two signings as we prepare for the Premiership.”