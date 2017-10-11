PSL title race resumes

HARARE - After a week-long mini-break to pave way for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals, the intriguing Castle Lager Premiership race resumes this weekend.

All the leading four title contenders — Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn — were inactive over the past weekend as they were knocked out early from the cup competition.

Chicken Inn kick-start the weekend’s action with a tough away trip to Maglas Stadium to face Shabanie Mine on Friday.

The Gamecocks seem to have pressed the self-destruct button in recent weeks losing their last three league matches.

Rahman Gumbo’s side lost to Yadah FC, CAPS United and Highlanders and failure to snap out of that bad patch of form will be catastrophic.

Log-leaders Dynamos will be eager to consolidate their lead at the top of the log when they visit troubled ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys currently enjoy a three-point lead at the top with only seven games to go before the season ends.

DeMbare are on 56 points while Ngezi Platinum and FC platinum are on 53 each.

Chicken Inn are in fourth place with 51 points.

DeMbare were beneficiaries of the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals break as it afforded them the chance for their injured players to recover.

Dynamos received a timely boost ahead of the trip to Kariba with Obey Mwerahari and Carlos Rusere in contention to start.

“It’s looking good; all the boys are back in training and we are preparing for the match against Kariba,” Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa told the Daily News yesterday.

“We always prepare to try and win in every game. It will be good for us if we can pick up maximum points in this one so that we can maintain our position at the top. But it’s not going to be an easy match because we are facing a good team with a great coach.

“We will have to work hard if we are to get maximum points from that match.”

All the title-chasing teams understand the need to keep on picking maximum points at this stage of the season.

Ngezi Platinum have a tricky away trip to Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday where they face a vastly-improved Bulawayo City side.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side were disappointing in their last outing a fortnight ago when they were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Tsholotsho.

Another slip-up in Bulawayo this weekend will surely leave Ngezi with a tall order if they are to win their maiden league title this season.

FC Platinum on the other hand have another tough assignment when they travel to Bulawayo on Sunday to a face rejuvenated Highlanders at Barbourfields.

The platinum miners have failed to win their last two matches following a goalless draw with Yadah and a 1-1 draw against defending champions CAPS United.

Highlanders were at hand to derail Chicken Inn’s title quest in their last league outing and they will be in no mood to hand Norman Mapeza’s side any favours this weekend.

At the bottom of the log another interesting battle is shaping up in terms of the relegation fight.

Shabanie Mine, who occupy the last relegation slot, are only separated by six points with Highlanders who are on eighth place on the log table.

Fixtures

Friday: Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas, SS)

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields, SS), Tsholotsho v Chapungu (Dulivhadzimu), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Black Rhinos (National Sports), Harare City v Bantu Rovers (Rufaro), How Mine v Hwange (Luveve)

Sunday: CAPS United v Triangle United (NSS), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields, SS)