OH leads Vigne Cup standings

HARARE - Old Hararians (OH) opened up a five-point lead in the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association‘s (HMCA) Vigne Cup Pro-50 competition after five round of matches.

OH so far boast of a 100 percent record winning all their five matches to amass 19 points including four bonus points.

The side also has a positive net run rate of +3.506.

Defending champions Takashinga 2 are in second place with 14 points after winning four and losing one game, while their other team Takashinga 1 are in third place on the log on 12 points.

Rainbow climbed to number four on the log with a five-wicket win over Uprising at Prince Edward School at the weekend.

Uprising won the toss and elected to bat first but were bowled out for a paltry 167 runs inside 46.3 overs with batsman Herbert Chikomba showing a bit of character with an unbeaten 45.

Rainbow surpassed the target in 44.4 overs after reaching 168 for the loss of five wickets largely due to two unbeaten half centuries from Tino Mafusire (63) and Robertson Chinyengetere (55).

At the bottom of the table is a two-horse early relegation battle between White Rhinos in fifth place and Old Malvernians (OMs) in sixth.

Rhinos have won one game out of five and have four points to show for their efforts so far while OMs are yet to win a single match.