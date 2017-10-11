Mid West Rhinos smell Championship

HARARE - Mid-West Rhinos coach Robin Brown believes the Logan Cup championship is theirs to lose given the presence of several experienced players in their squad.

The Kwekwe-based franchise signed returning batsman Brendan Taylor and seamer Kyle Jarvis as well as Australian-based national team opener Solomon Mire for the 2017-18 cricket season which commenced last week.

The trio joined a side that already boasts of national team players like leg-spinner and captain Graeme Cremer, Neville Madziva, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller and expatriate Bradley Wadlan from England.

Taylor opened his account with a hundred while Jarvis’ domestic cricket appearance has been further delayed as all the national team players are in camp preparing for the incoming home Test series against West Indies scheduled for Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club.

“This time there will be no excuses and I think the guys will be hungry as well because they know that the Logan Cup is the premier tournament in Zimbabwe and every player needs to have that in order to boost their personal CVs,” Brown told the Daily News.

“It will be tough but I think in this day and age you have got to recruit your best players and if you have a good vibe and the guys want to play for you then let us play; the easiest way is to enjoy your cricket and enjoying your cricket is paramount to playing well.”

Brown added that he has enough depth in his side and even the absence of the national team players during the West Indies tour will not deprive Rhinos the opportunity to put their hands on the elusive Logan Cup championship this season.

“I’m sure we have enough depth last year the other guys sort of stepped up. They played with their heads up, did well in patches but they didn’t do well for long enough,” the former Zimbabwe coach said.

“They came in and made 30 or 40 and thought it’s enough to guarantee them a place in the next match but you got to make 50s at least.

“Four-day cricket is about patience and that’s what they are going to learn but surely the guys will get there because all of them want to play with these big boys and that draws more people in and now this is where we need our backup guys to perform.”

Meanwhile, in a Logan Cup match which began at Harare Sports Club yesterday, Mountaineers closed day one on 257-8 against Mid-West Rhinos.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Foster Mutizwa is unbeaten on 60 from 175 deliveries together with tailender Natsai Mushangwe (9). Donald Tiripano added 73 runs batting at number eight.

Rhinos skipper in the absence of Cremer, Prince Masvaure elected to field after winning the toss and seamer Tafara Chingwara playing in only his second First Class match is on his way to his maiden five-wicket haul after taking four wickets.