Jukulile's Whawha retain top spot

HARARE - Whawha shot back to the top of the Zifa Central Region Division One League following a 1-0 win over Tongogara in a closely fought top of the table clash over the weekend.

Whawha, who are coached by former Warriors striker Luke “Jukulile” Petros, are now tied on 58 points with Tongogara, who dropped to second place because of an inferior goal difference.

But crucially, for Whawha they have a game in hand against Makusha which could see them open a three-point lead at the top of the table if they collect maximum points.

And while a lot of attention in the Central Region is being placed on the battle between former Premiership sides Whawha and Tongogara, third-placed Nichrut has been quietly going about its business picking some crucial points.

At the weekend, Nichrut kept their hopes for promotion alive with a 0-2 win over Vumbachikwe to stay third on the table on 57 points.

And despite sitting third on the log table, Nichrut have been ruthless in front goal scoring 46 times, while only conceding 13 times in the 27 matches they have played.

Despite having shown a lot of potential at the start of the season, Ivan Hoe Mine, have suddenly lost steam and now find themselves fourth on the log table trailing the log leaders by a massive 11 points.

In the Southern Region, Bulawayo Chiefs consolidated their lead at the top of the table despite being inactive at the weekend.

Second-placed Hwange failed to take full advantage of Chiefs’ bye as they were held to a goalless draw by Casmyn.

Thus, Bulawayo Chiefs remain at the top enjoying an 11-point lead with two matches in hand.

Chiefs will move closer to sealing promotion into the Premiership if they pick maximum points in their weekend’s match.

Results:

Southern Region: Zim Leopards 2, Chiwororo 0; Mosi Rovers 0, Black Boots 0; Casmyn 0, ZPC Hwange 0; ZRP Byo Province 0, Indlovu Iyanyathela 2;

Central Region: Ivan Hoe Mine 3, ZRP Gwanda 0; Chrome Stars 2, Makusha 2; MSU 1, Blanket Mine 1; TelOne 1, ZPC Munyati 1; Gwanda United 0, FC Platinum U19 3; Whawha 1, Tongogara 0; Vumbachikwe 0, Nichrut 2; Black Eagles 3, Border Strikers 0; Silo United 3, Kwekwe Stars 0;

Northern Region: Blue Swallows 0, Trojan 0; Cranborne 2, Shamva 1; Chitungwiza M 1, ZRP Morris 3; Golden Valley 1, Karoi 0; Kariba Waves 1, Darwin 0; Mufakose 0, Ngezi U 19 0; Chegutu 0, Mushowani 2; Harare City Cubs 0, ZRP FC 0; Herentals 2, Banket 2;