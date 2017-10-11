Hornets dazzles in HBL

HARARE - Harare City Hornets made it back-to-back wins with a convincing 75-34 victory over Arcadia Bucs in a Harare Basketball League match over the weekend.

Hornets picked up from where they left off in their opening game of the season when they dismissed Cheetahs 33-37, playing a daring passing game, showing great patience before sinking quality shots.

Agrippa Masvisvi led from the front with 19 points, helping Hornets transition quickly, with Eric Manjeya and Blessing Mlambo also chipping in with a couple of crucial jumpers.

Tatenda Maturure was also in fine form for the council-owned side.

Hornets assistant coach Mike Nhira enjoyed the magnitude of their win saying: “It was different ball game all together. It was a far much better show than our opening game. The boys played really well and we are very excited.”

Nhira said their focus is on making sure the team will be ready for the Fiba Afro Zone VI Club Championships which kicks off in Gaborone, Botswana in the next two weeks.

Hornets, who are the national champions, will be joined by Foxes, who were last season’s runners-up and women’s national champions Green Stars and runners-up Mavericks from Bulawayo for the regional tournament.

“For us the bigger picture is our impending participation at the club champs. So I think our opening two matches have done well in shaping us.

“This week is really going to be a busy one with intense training. We are putting in the final preps,” Nhira said.

He added: “It’s the first time that we going to be playing at the club champs, so I think it’s an opportunity for us to really gauge our strength because we will be meeting teams from Angola, who have always dominated in the past.

“There will be also teams from Botswana, South Africa and other countries.

“So for us we don’t want to put ourselves under unnecessary pressure by setting any targets. We will approach the tournament one game at a time.”

The Fiba Afro Zone VI Club Championships will include both men’s and women’s teams that have won their respective leagues, and also those that took position two.

In other Harare Basketball League matches played over the weekend, Foxes triumphed 75-46 over Hustlers while Cameo prevailed by the narrowest of margins in a seesaw contest against HLF Raiders, eventually taking it 47-48.

JBC shocked Varsity Leopards as they registered a rare 50-43 win.

In the women’s league Harare City Hornets ladies emerged 59-36 winners over Green Stars while Raiders thumped UZ Rookies 51-2 in a lopsided affair.

Results:

Men A League:

Foxes 75 - 46 Hustlers; HLF Raiders 47 - 48 Cameo; Varsity Leopards 43 - 50 JBC ; GV Rockets 42 - 53 Cheetahs; Harare City Hornets 75 - 34 Arcadia Bucs; Yadah 62 - 71 UZ Stars.

Women A League:

Bindura University 10 - 48 G Academy; Lady Lynx 25 - 34 Vixens; Green Stars 36 - 59 Harare City Hornets; JBC 45 - 19 Cousins Academy; Hustlers 45 - 25 Arcadia Bucs; UZ Sparks 34 - 21 First Mutual Life; UZ Rookies 2 - 51 Raiders.