'Copa tour a success'

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 girls dream team coach Yeukai Chiruvu has described their maiden global camp in South Africa as an important step in the young football players’ careers.

The Under-15 girls and boys teams returned home from their regional tour in Durban, South Africa on Monday with Chiruvu saying the experience was invaluable.

“It was a great experience for players; they rubbed shoulders with some soccer legends like Benny McCarthy. They managed to get some tips from professional coaches and it was fantastic. I think it was an important step in their careers,” Chiruvu said.

Coca-Cola marketing activations manager Vee Chibanda described the tour as a success.

“It was a very successful tour. There were 14 countries represented and I am proud to say that our girls did very well,” Chibanda told the Daily News.

“It was the first time that we were having both the boys and girls at the Copa Coca -Cola International tournament. They played against KwaZulu Natal provincial teams and came back with a silver medal.

“So you can imagine that they were playing against professional teams and I am very happy they did very well. Our boys did their best and I think we just need to continue supporting soccer.”

The girls, who were selected after this year’s tournament which was held in Bindura, where under the guidance of five-time Copa Coca-Cola winner with Chidyamakono High, Chiruvu, while Joseph Madzinga who led Rusunguko High School to their first ever title was in charge of the boys.