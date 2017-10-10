Zanu PF MP donates used underwear

Staff Writer  •  10 October 2017 12:37PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Zaka Central Zanu PF MP Paradzai Chakona has donated a bale of used underwear to his constituency.

Chakona has declined to state where he sourced the donation, saying it was his “secret.”

A ward chairperson who declined to named said the constituents were flabbergasted by the donation, which comprised mainly second-hand underwear including brassieres, underpants and socks.

This comes after a Mutare-based journalist was arrested a fortnight ago over a report claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe had handed used underwear to Zanu PF’s Dangamvura-Chikanga MP Esau Mupfumi for onward donation to Zanu PF supporters in his constituency in the eastern border city.

Kenneth Nyangani, a Newsday reporter, was held in police cells for 18 hours after his arrest  and was later freed after the intervention of his lawyer, Passmore Nyakureba.

Cousin Zilala, executive director of international human rights organisation,  Amnesty International Zimbabwe, said: “The arrest ... is a deliberate tactic to harass and intimidate him and other journalists in order to deter them from doing their work.”

zanu pf has taken everyone down the garden path and unfortunately we have allowed ourselves to be taken there. it's now difficult to turn back

Camilla Kasinayo - 10 October 2017

