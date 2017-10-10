Paramedics robbed in Joburg while helping patient

News24  •  10 October 2017 11:27AM  •  0 comments

JOHANNESBURG - Two paramedics were robbed at gunpoint in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning, the City of Johannesburg EMS said.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the paramedics had just picked up a patient in Second Street at around 02:00, and had started driving when two armed men confronted them and forced them to stop.

"They took their wallets and cellphones," said Mulaudzi.

The paramedics and the patient were not physically injured, but are very traumatised, he said.

A similar incident occurred in Cosmos City, west of Johannesburg, in September, and emergency services staff are frightened.

"I can safely confirm that that all 1 500 EMS staff, including fire fighters and paramedics, are very much traumatised. It affects them. You can imagine: They must report for duty tonight and they wonder if they will be attacked," said Mulaudzi.

"I am on my knees urging our residents to protect us."

If they are not able to work safely, they might have to review where their services go, and possibly create no-go zones.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media