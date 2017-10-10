Mohadi's wife fights divorce

BULAWAYO - State Security minister Kembo Mohadi’s wife, senator Tambudzani, has filed a notice of intention to defend summons issued by her husband, seeking a decree of divorce against her.

Mohadi, who is also Beitbridge East legislator, and Tambudzani (nee Muleya) have been married for 36 years in which they got blessed with four children who are now adults.

Tambudzani, who is the defendant in the matter, through her lawyers, Phillips Law Legal Practitioners, filed her notice of appearance to defend the claims being made by her husband at the High Court here last week.

Mohadi, through his lawyers, Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, last month approached the court seeking the nullification of his marriage with his wife, claiming their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

“Be pleased to take notice that the defendant has on September 29, 2017 at 3.10pm entered an appearance to defend the above action. The summons were served on the defendant on September 27, 2017,” reads part of the papers.

In his founding affidavit, Mohadi, who is the plaintiff, said there were no prospects of a reunion since they stopped staying together as husband and wife more than 18 years ago.

“The plaintiff (Mohadi) submits that the marriage between the parties has broken down irretrievably to such an extent that the parties no longer live as husband and wife,” he said.

Mohadi said they have not been intimate with each other for more than 18 years.

“The plaintiff and the defendant (Tambudzani) have not been staying as husband and wife for over 18 years now, which is the cornerstone of any normal marriage. The parties have lost love and affection for each other and no longer share common interests,” he said.

In papers before the court, Mohadi said while he was still staying with his wife, they acquired movable and immovable property even after their separation, but wanted the court to distribute the assets equally.

He said during the subsistence of their marriage, they acquired several household goods, which he was proposing to share equally with his wife.