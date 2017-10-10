Man rapes preschooler on his birthday

HARARE - A Chitungwiza man was yesterday slapped with 18 years’ imprisonment for rapping a four-year-old girl during his birthday party.

Thomas Kaitano of Manyame Park was convicted of rape charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Noel Mupeiwa.



Three years were suspended on condition of good behaviour, meaning he will serve an effective 15 years.

In passing sentence, Mupeiwa said Kaitano had left a permanent mark on the child’s life and destroyed her psychological and physiological health.

“I have considered that the accused person is a first offender but a custodial sentence will deter like-minded individuals. The accused person’s conduct will affect the livelihood of innocent children,” Mupeiwa said.

“Although I have considered that the accused person did not inflict the juvenile with sexually transmitted infections, I strongly note the huge age gap between the two and that the toddler’s body had not fully developed to cope with sexual problems.

“His conduct will have drastic effects on the psychological and physiological development of the minor child.”

Prosecutor, Valerie Ngoma, proved that on July 31 this year the juvenile was taken to a house in Manyame Park by her mother’s landlady who wanted to attend Kaitano’s birthday party.

The child was left sleeping on the sofa and around 9pm, Kaitano carried the toddler to his friend’s car, which was parked outside the gate. He put her into the car and removed the child’s underwear before sodomising her.

When he brought the child back into the house, Kaitano’s friend became suspicious after noticing her crying. He asked Kaitano why he had taken long with the minor outside but he did not proffer a satisfactory answer.

Kaitano’s friend then advised the woman who had brought the minor to Kaitano’s residence to check if anything had been done on her body. The woman observed semen and blood on the girl’s anal area and went straight to the police.

A report was made and Kaitano was immediately arrested before the juvenile was referred to Chitungwiza Hospital for medical examination.