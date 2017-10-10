Enhancing SDGs implementation in Zim

HARARE - The United Nations and the Office of the President and Cabinet, have held a special meeting with key stakeholders aimed at enhancing the Strategic Development Goals’ implementation in the country.

The meeting the first multi-stakeholders meeting of Zimbabwe Development Cooperation Forum brought together 150 senior officials from government, United Nations, ambassadors and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, Non-Government and Civil Society Organisations.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga said, the Forum will serve as a platform for multidisciplinary policy dialogue to advance Zimbabwe’s progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and foster development cooperation under guiding principles of national ownership of development programmes, focus on results, inclusiveness and transparency and accountability.

Mupamhanga said that coordination of development cooperation at the strategic and policy levels based on common vision and understanding for Zimbabwe’s futureis critical.

According to the latest available OECD data Zimbabwe receives substantial amount of Official Development Assistance to the tune of $815 million to complement development efforts.

UN Resident Coordinator Bishaw Parajuli said commended the partners for their commitment.

“Through the 2016-2020 Zimbabwe UN Development Assistance Framework (ZUNDAF), the United Nations delivered over $600 million of development assistance over the 18-month period (Jan 2016 to mid-2017).

“Under the Humanitarian Response Plan (April 2016 to March 2017), with the generous support and solidarity from the development partners, the UN and NGOs delivered over $218 million of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable and food insecure people negatively affected by the El Nino-induced drought. It is, therefore, critical to ensure this generous support continue and we show high impact”, said Parajuli.

The UN reiterated its commitment to support the strengthening of national institutions and systems, and optimise the value of contributions by development partners to national capacity development through enhanced common results management and reporting framework as well as coordinated support to the overall development including resilience building, disaster risk reduction, preparedness and response.

Head of United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) Annabel Gerry, said, while there were challenges but it was important to have an opportunity to discuss transparently and regularly, if progress was to be made on the SDGs.

Building on the successful participation of Zimbabwe in the Voluntary National Review of its progress on SDGs at the UN High-Level Political Forum in New York in July this year, the Forum reiterated for a continued monitoring of the SDGs implementation and expanded engagement of all stakeholders including youth and people with disabilities.

Noting peace, human rights, and sustainable development as indivisible, the UN Resident Coordinator commended the Government for its participation in the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Second Cycle in November 2016, where 151 recommendations were accepted.

Parajuli said that the UN stands ready to support Zimbabwe on ratifying the remaining three core international human rights treaties: The Convention Against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment; the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families; and, the International Convention for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

Representatives of Ministry of Finance and Economic Development; Ministry of Macro Economic Planning and Investment Promotion; Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs provided update on fiscal issues and measures; implementation of SDGs, and the UPR recommendation, respectively.

In addition, representative of the CSOs Reference Group on SDGs gave perspectives on civil society engagement in the implementation of SDGs in Zimbabwe.