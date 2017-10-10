Cops' bribery trial deferred

HARARE - The trial of a police boss who demanded cash from a subordinate to facilitate her transfer to the National Traffic Section was yesterday deferred to October 16 so that the two can be tried in one court.

Takawira Sigireta — who is based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) — was initially charged alone for receiving $125 bribe from his subordinate Sibongile Nyadundu — who was later dragged to court for offering the bribe.

The two are being charged with bribery and will appear before Harare magistrate Masimba Chikodzore for trial.

“Your worship, may the matter be postponed to October 16 as State intends to marry the accused persons’ records for purposes of trial,” prosecutor Progress Maringamoyo said.

Nyadundu’s husband filed a bribery report against Sigireta at Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission(Zacc) after realising she had been duped of $125 because he had failed to transfer her to the Traffic Section after allegedly giving him money.

Sigireta appeared in court first before Nyadundu was later charged for offering the bribe.

The complainant is the State represented by ZRP senior staff officer in the Human Resources Development division Martin Matembo Nyirenda.

Maringamoyo alleged that sometime in September last year, Nyadundu was approached by Sigireta who told her that he had the capacity to transfer her to National Traffic Section. Sigireta was the officer-in-charge boards at PGHQ and his duties included convening boards of inquiry, desertion and trial of police officers.

He then demanded a $400 bribe from Nyadundu for the favour. She agreed to pay him the money.

The court heard that on September 28, Nyadundu’s husband Tapiwa Gift Munamato transferred $75 into Sigireta’s CABS bank account for the said process.

The following day, Munamato transferred $50, bringing the total to $125 into Sigireta’s EcoCash account. He however, failed to facilitate Nyadundu’s transfer.

The court heard Munamato then made a complaint at Zacc in May this year. On June 2, the matter was referred to PGHQ for further management.

PGHQ then referred the case to CID commercial crimes division, leading to Sigireta’s arrest on August 1.

According to State papers, Sigireta’s conduct was contrary and inconsistent with his duties as a public officer.