CAPS face early exit

ZVISHAVANE - CAPS United are most likely to be booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup after their supporters caused the abandonment of their quarter-final tie against Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium on Sunday.

The match officials were forced to call off the match on 67 minutes after a section of irate Green Machine supporters turned on the linesman Thomas Kusosa for ruling out a Kudzai Nyamupfukudza effort for offside.

Referee Philani Ncube was forced to call off the match after Kusosa was hit by a bottle which came from the stand that housed Makepekepe fans.

At the time the game was stopped, the Chinda Boys were leading 1-0 courtesy of defender William Mapfumo’s first half strike.

This was the second time this season a match in the country’s premier knockout football competition was stopped prematurely without a definite conclusion.

A first round clash between Chicken Inn and Yadah FC at Ascot Stadium was halted in the 87th minute.

With the scores tied at 0-0, Yadah were awarded a penalty and this did not go down well with the Gamecocks bench and coach Rahman Gumbo ordered his players to leave the field.

In the end, the referee Munyaradzi Majoni called off the match after waiting the mandatory 30 minutes for Chicken Inn to come back onto the pitch.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Ad hoc Committee which was set-up to look into the matter slapped the Gamecocks with a $2 000 fine while awarding the match to Yadah on a 3-0 scoreline.

Chicken Inn were also banned from participating in the competition next year.

Gumbo has also been summoned to appear before the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee for his actions which caused the abandonment of the match.

And following last Sunday’s events at Maglas, CAPS United are likely to face similar sanctions from the PSL according to the Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations.

Articles 8.9 states that: “Causing the abandonment of a Chibuku Super Cup match. Refer to disciplinary committee who shall impose a fine of not less than $2 000 on the guilty team. The match result is awarded to the opposing team on a 3-0 winning scoreline or more if the opposing team has already reached a higher score.”

Articles 8.9 say: “Failure by club to exercise control over its fans before, during and after the match leading to chaos or violence.

“Refer case to disciplinary committee and/or a fine of not less than $2 000 imposed on club who commit the offence.”

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare yesterday said the league had received the match reports from the referees and are now waiting for the two clubs to give their own sides of what transpired.

“We take this opportunity to condemn violence and hooliganism at our stadia. We appeal to law enforcement agents to identify perpetrators of violence and bring them to book to make our stadia safe,” Bare said in a statement.

The violent behaviour by the Makepekepe fans will now deprive the club of a chance to fight for silverware this season.

There was still at least 25 minutes plus added time to go before the match came to an end which means Makepekepe had a chance to find an equaliser and go on to win the match.

Now the match will be decided in the boardroom with precedence pointing to Shabanie Mine being awarded the result while CAPS will face heavy sanctions.

With the other giants Dynamos, Highlanders, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and cup holders Ngezi Platinum Stars booted out already, this was the perfect chance for Makepekepe to win the competition for the first time since it was reintroduced in 2014.

As it stands Harare City, Bulawayo City and How Mine are through to the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup this season.

The Sunshine Boys went through after beating Black Rhinos 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday while How Mine progressed at the expense of Chapungu at Barbourfields Stadium on the same day.

Bulawayo City booked their last four berth with a 1-0 win over Yadah at Barbourfields on Sunday.