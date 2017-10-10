Arrest warrant for forex dealer

HARARE - A warrent of arrest has been issued against a Harare woman for illegally dealing in foreign currency after she failed to pitch up for her sentencing at court yesterday.

Rosa Sanudi, 40, had pleaded guilty to contravening the Exchange Control Act when she appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande on October 6.

She was arrested while illegally dealing in currency at Roadport Bus Terminus.

“I did not know that I was breaking the law. I engaged in currency dealing in order to fend for my children and plead with the court to be lenient with my case,” Sanudi said during her plea recording.

She was granted $100 bail pending sentencing but was in no show when she was due to appear in court yesterday.

Sanudi’s conviction comes in the wake of a proposal for a 10-year jail sentence for illegal foreign currency dealers.

The penalty was recently approved by Cabinet and is expected to take effect as soon as Parliament promulgates it this month.