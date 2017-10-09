Voice of Integrity releases new album

HARARE - Harare-based all-men gospel musical ensemble Voice of Integrity has released their second studio album Swedera Pedyo naMwari .

The latest project is made up of 12 tracks including Nzvimbo Yakanaka, Hatina Musha, Hoyo Mushandiri Washe, Ishe Wakaenda Nemumakore, Jesu Ndisepedzei and Akange Aripo among others.

Originally from Kuwadzana suburb, the group told the Daily News that the album was released to spread God’s message as well as to celebrate their church — Methodist Church in Zimbabwe’s 40 years of autonomous mission.

“Finally, we are glad the album is out but it was not an easy assignment. We were operating on a shoestring budget but after all we leant that where there is a will definitely way will come up,” said the group spokesperson Tafadzwa Mutototi.

The Voice of Integrity specialises on playing music without electric guitars but they capitalise on their voices, drums and hand clapping to do the trick.

The musical ensemble, which was established in 2014, is a product of Methodist Church in Zimbabwe’s wing called Boys Christian Union (B.C.U).

The Voice of Integrity announced their arrival on the local music industry with debut album released in 2014 called Ndaidziwanepi Nyasha which consists of nine tracks.

The group was inspired by other musical ensembles such as Runyararo Boys and Domboramwari among others which all fall under the B.C.U wing.

Voice of Integrity said despite challenges they are facing which include financial, they are here to stay.

“We want to fight until we succeed. Now we are earning few cents from commercial performances as we are usually hired to entertain fans at social events such as weddings, parties and even at funerals among others,” Mutototi said.