SRC shames Zifa

HARARE - Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is among a host of associations that were over the weekend shamed for having no regard for the laws of the land, it has emerged.

This comes after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) gave Zifa, together with 29 other non-compliant associations, up to the end of November to comply with statutory requirements or risk being de-registered.

National Sport Associations (NSAs) are obliged to submit to the SRC their minutes of the previous year’s annual general meeting, 2016 annual report, 2016 audited financial statements, 2017 projected budget, 2017 calendar of events and the 2016 annual membership and sportsman levy.

The Philip Chiyangwa-led association only submitted their projected budget for 2017 and the calendar of events.

Their audited financial statements, annual report, sportsman levy and annual membership are still outstanding.

Financial statements are a key measure of the board’s leadership role of the association.

This comes after SRC met with leaders of sports associations in Harare over the weekend

The meeting focused on compliance with the SRC Act and the setting up of the Centre for Arbitration of Sport-related disputes.

Chairperson of the SRC board commissioner Edward Siwela bemoaned the high number of non-compliant NSAs which he said reflected badly on the leadership of the associations.

According to statistics, 17 NSAs were totally non-compliant, 29 were partially compliant and 11 were fully compliant.

“This is unacceptable and as the SRC we are going to be instituting hearings for the 17 completely non-compliant NSAs with a view to de-register them, while the 29 partially non-complaint ones were given a deadline of until the end of November to submit the remaining documents.

“The partially complaint NSAs were advised to consult with the management of the SRC so that they could be assisted to resolve the outstanding issues. However, he applauded those which were 100 percent compliant with the statutes.

“We have said before that NSAs need to get a registered public accountant to audit their books but it seems some have chosen not to adhere to this call and we are going to institute hearings in terms of the law and possible measures will be taken,” Siwela said.

He also noted that of the 29 partially compliant NSAs, 26 had not submitted their audited financial statements.

“Membership is one of the revenue streams for an association and as such you are denying yourselves revenue”, added Siwela.

NSAs were also advised to submit their budgets for the year 2018 for incorporation into the overall SRC budget which will be submitted to Treasury.

Among the non-compliant associations include Zimbabwe Aerobics Sports Association, Zimbabwe Chess Federation, Zimbabwe Junior Golf Association, Zimbabwe Gymnastics, Zimbabwe Handball Federation, Zimbabwe Pool Association, Sailing Association of Zimbabwe, Squash, Baseball and Kickboxing associations.