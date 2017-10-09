Byo City reach Chibuku semis

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo stormed into the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over stubborn Yadah in a quarterfinal match here yesterday.

With the match seemingly headed for the dreaded penalty shoot-out, striker Ishmael Wadi scored six minutes from time to ensure Amakhosi continue with their fine run in the tournament having already knocked out pre-tournament favourites Dynamos in the first round.

Bulawayo City have now joined Harare City, who beat Black Rhinos 0-1 on Saturday and How Mine, who progressed at the expense of Chapungu after a 2-1 victory while the match between Shabanie Mine and CAPS United yesterday was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

City coach Mandla Mpofu was happy with the performance of his team and is optimistic of reaching the finals of the country’s richest knockout tournament.

“We are happy that we are through to the semi-final. We controlled the ball and built from the back with a lot of confidence.

“We really want to go all the way to the final especially after this victory,” an elated Mpofu said after match.

“Any team that will play Bulawayo City in the semi-final will lose the semi-final,” he boldly said.

Bulawayo City showed intent from the first whistle pressing the visitors in their own half in the opening minutes and it was not a surprise when Mkhululi Moyo’s goal after 10 only minutes was ruled out for offside.

City went on to dominate but could not turn their dominance into goals. Yadah, however slowly clawed back into the game and caused some few anxious moments for the home side with Moses Demera wasting a good scoring opportunity moments before the break.

The second half was a rather dull affair as both teams chose to sit back while relying on counter attacks.

Bulawayo City’s Rainsome Pavari was unlucky on the hour mark as he failed to execute well after being sent through only to direct his shot straight at Yadah keeper Samuel Mafukidze.

Wadi turned the hero for Bulawayo City scoring the winner six minutes from full time after getting to the end of a long ball from the midfield before beating defender Dennis Dauda and chipping the ball over an advancing Mafukidze.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive thought they had played well despite the loss.

“I think we played very well but unfortunately we didn’t convert our chances. In the game of football if you don’t convert chances then it’s another story,” Ruzive said.

“Our main target was to win this encounter, we came here aiming to win this game. Our strikers just went to sleep in the first half.