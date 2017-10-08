Chinda Boys ready for CAPS United

HARARE - Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi has insisted that while his charges respect reigning league champions CAPS United, they are not afraid of them.

The Chinda Boys host the Green Machine this afternoon at Mandava Stadium in the quarterfinals of the Chibuku Super Cup hoping to carry on from where they left in the first round of the country’s richest knockout tournament when they dumped ZPC Kariba.

The Zvishavane-based side fought bravely in the first round away at Nyamhunga Stadium to emerge 0-2 winners over Sunday Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba and Chiragwi does not think his charges have anything to fear when they welcome Makepekepe.

“It’s going to be a big game; I think it will be a close game,” Chiragwi said to the Daily News on Sunday.

“CAPS United have a good and strong team but we have a great team and we are playing at home. We have respect for them but we are not scared of them and we know we want to win the game.

“We will have a good plan — or more than one plan — so we are well prepared. The fans will be behind us, so I think everyone’s looking forward to it.

“The players are actually motivated to play against CAPS United and will be desperate to prove a point.”

Despite sitting deep in the relegation zone, Shabanie Mine have been playing some good football picking up some important results in their recent matches.

Chiragwi said just like any other team left in the tournament his charges are eager to go all the way and probably lift the cup.

“I can’t say we are under any pressure and in any case it will be CAPS, who will be under pressure to beat us given their reputation,” said Chiragwi.

“So we are going out there and express ourselves freely. But of course we are an ambitious team and we are also looking forward to progress to the next round. We are not here to add numbers but to compete as well.”

Chiragwi, however, acknowledged that it will not be an easy game saying: “There are no easy games and obviously it’s going to be a tough match.

“Remember CAPS United are the local champions with experience of playing in Africa and they also have an experienced coach (Lloyd Chitembwe). So it will definitely be a tough match. But we have done our homework and we will do all we can to ensure we progress to the next round.”

Shabanie Mine and CAPS United have met twice this season in the league and both matches ended in draws. In the event that the match ends in draw it will go straight to the penalties to determine who progresses to the semifinals.

CAPS United, who sit sixth on the log table, still have an outside chance of defending their PSL title but the most realistic route to the silverware is in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Green Machine made a huge statement of intent by knocking out tournament’s defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars following a 0-1 win away at Baobab Stadium.

And after being drawn to face Shabanie Mine CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said: “There is no match that is going to be easy especially in cup games.

“Anything can happen in cup games. Everybody will come geared for that particular tournament and will be geared to win it. At the end of the day I think that’s what most teams are playing for now because it seems the league race is now narrowed to three clubs.

“And like I always say, there are no small teams when it comes to cup games but as CAPS United this is supposed to be our year. So we are looking forward to that match and we want to beat them and proceed to lift the tournament.

“We want to win this particular cup. The beauty about CAPS United is that when they are in difficult situations they always triumph. So for us it couldn’t be any better than this. So, yes we are looking forward to the match.”

In another quarterfinal match set for this afternoon Bulawayo City face Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium.

Fixtures:

Today: Shabanie Mine v CAPS United (Maglas Stadium), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields Stadium)