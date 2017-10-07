Woman claims she was raped by father

HARARE - A 34-year-old Hurungwe woman whose father allegedly raped her repeatedly as a teenager says her family concealed the abuse.

The woman came forward with the allegations against her father 20 years after the abuse. Her entire family, aunt and grandmother, warned her against reporting the abuse by her father.

Her father, now 56, appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande yesterday charged with five counts of rape.

However, according to Section 23 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, the statute of limitations on the case has run out, making her legal claim not valid any longer. The period of time during which you can file a lawsuit varies depending on the type of legal claim.

Except for murder cases, no other offence can be prosecuted more than 20 years from the day the offence is alleged to have been committed.

Harare lawyer Oliver Marwa, who is representing the father, will argue the lawfulness of continuing with prosecuting the matter under such circumstances.

The woman’s aunt and grandmother who are alleged to be the first persons to have been told about the rape case are all late now.

Prosecutor Tatenda Murindagomo alleged that sometime in 1992, the accused person divorced with his daughter’s mother and she assumed custody of the child.

The dad then took his daughter back the following year and relocated to Harare with the children.

One day, the father allegedly asked his daughter to sweep his bedroom.

While she was in the room, her father came in and pushed the girl to the floor, and raped her.

After the act, he reportedly warned his daughter not to reveal the ordeal to anyone. He also prevented her from playing outside with other children

The dad reportedly continued having sexual intercourse with his daughter whenever he wished.

The girl told her aunt — who is now late— about the sexual abuse before the matter was referred to her father’s brother.

Her late aunt strictly warned her not to divulge the alleged incest to anyone.

It was alleged that the complainant was then taken to her rural home in Hurungwe and when she told her grandmother — who is also late — she was warned against telling anyone else.