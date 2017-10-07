Tsvangirai to undergo review in SA

HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is still in South Africa and is due to undergo a medical review this weekend pending his return.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said he has been discharged from hospital after being airlifted from Harare three weeks ago following severe vomiting.

Tsvangirai has been receiving treatment for colon cancer in the neighbouring country since last year.

He had appeared to improve but now faces the final medical review before coming back home to steer the MDC ship.

Tamborinyoka confirmed that the former prime minister -— who is currently on leave — was fine.

“The president will be back in the country soon and the president is very alive,” Tamborinyoka said.

This comes after media reports claimed that Tsvangirai was back at his Highlands home but was in “isolation” under strict instructions from doctors to stay away from public places to avoid catching new infections before he fully recovers.

“He is waiting for his review; he is still in South Africa. The rumour claiming that he is back is false. But he is now out of danger. He will be back in the country next week,” an authoritative top MDC source said.

In his absence, party programmes are being spearheaded by his three deputies — Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.

Chamisa has been filling in for him at the MDC Alliance talks, which brings together at least six parties under Tsvangirai’s wings.

The MDC president was diagnosed with colon cancer in June last year and has been receiving treatment in South Africa.

In spite of his health problems, the former trade unionist has retained the confidence of the MDC Alliance.

Analysts canvassed by the Daily News have also rallied behind Tsvangirai saying he is the best candidate the opposition has despite struggles with his health.

Tsvangirai has led the MDC since its formation in 1999.

He has controversially lost to President Robert Mugabe three times.

Tsvangirai came closer to becoming Zimbabwe’s leader in the March 29, 2008 elections in which he beat the veteran leader but failed to gain the required votes for an outright victory.

The results of those elections were withheld for six long weeks by stunned authorities, amid widespread allegations of ballot tampering and fraud which were later given credence by former Zanu PF bigwigs who are now in opposition ranks.

Tsvangirai pulled out of the planned run-off days before polling citing massive violence and intimidation against his supporters — leaving Mugabe to stage a one-man vote which was widely condemned by the international community.