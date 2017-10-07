2 more touts in court over Roadport murder

HARARE - Two more commuter omnibus touts accused for causing the death of a man at Roadport Bus Terminus while jostling for passengers appeared in court yesterday.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the rest of the team who disappeared from the scene after realising that the now-deceased Mathias Gore had died.

Ngonidzashe Ndlovu, 26, and Nyaradzo Nzombe, 29, employed at Smart Bus Company, appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with murder.

They are jointly charged with Newton Popi, 30, and have been advised to apply for bail at the High Court because they face a third schedule charge.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on September 26, Gore was at corner Fifth Street and Robert Mugabe in Harare intending to board a bus to Mutare.

The court heard that Gore was in the company of his family and intended to proceed to Mozambique when Popi and his accomplices approached him.

It was alleged that they wanted to drag Gore into their bus as they jostled for passengers at the terminus.

Popi, Ndlovu and Nzombe together with their accomplices who are still at large began dragging Gore and a scuffle ensued, the court heard.

Some of the accused persons began assaulting Gore with clenched fists on the ribs because he resisted getting into Popi’s bus.

Police officers that were in the vicinity rescued Gore and he staggered to board Boltcutter Company Bus but immediately collapsed and died.

The State has lined up witnesses who are going to testify in the case.

Meanwhile, 18 more touts appeared before Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura yesterday charged with touting for passengers.

The 18 include Takura Chetsa, 32, Tapiwa Mafendu, 25, Isheanesu Maromo, 25, Edmore Brown, 25, Moses Muguti, 23, Tapiwa Mhike, 21, Clive Tobias, 20, Brighton Fostar, 32, Tatenda Chingani, 27, Simbarashe Museredza, 31, and Washington Matirira, 32.

They were arrested while touting for passengers at Harare Showgrounds on October 3 this year.