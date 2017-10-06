Zodwa's second Zim coming

HARARE - Controversial South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu, who sensationally called off a tour of Zimbabwe last month, may finally come to the country as part of DJ Tira’s entourage.

DJ Tira, who manages Zodwa Wabantu’s affairs, is scheduled to perform at Club Connect in Bulawayo on October 13.

Club Connect’s spokesperson, DJ T Bass, confirmed DJ Tira’s forthcoming tour but was not forthcoming when asked if the Durban-based socialite would be part of the travelling party.

The flyer being sent out by Club Connect does not mention Zodwa but only mentions ‘‘a surprise female artist’’, which points to none other than the socialite who divided opinion in the country when it was announced she would take part at the recently-held Harare International Carnival.

Interestingly D J Tira is the boss of Afrotainment to which Zodwa is signed and is credited with discovering the socialite. He has recorded a song for her.

Zodwa and DJ Cndo also collaborated on a song titled Bheja which is part of DJ Tira’s latest album- AfroSummer17.

Last month, DJ Tira revealed, rather ironically, that Zodwa would feature on a gospel track titled Imithandazo (Prayers).

Contacted for comment yesterday, Club Connect’s spokesperson could only confirm that DJ Tira will be performing at the club, but could not be drawn into disclosing the identity of the surprise female artist.

“He is coming with a surprise South African female artist who is part of his group called Afrotainment. Actually, we cannot let the cat out of the bag because we are giving away free entry tickets to those fans who will guess correctly who this female artist is,” said DJ T Bass.

If DJ Tira brings Zodwa to Zimbabwe, it will not be the first time the two have gone on a foreign tour together.

In April this year, DJ Tira and Zodwa toured together the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America.

Zodwa’s return could reignite debate around her signature look — a short dress with no panties — which the Board of Censors headed by ex-Education minister Aeneas Chigwedere insists violates the country’s laws, especially the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act (Chapter 10: 04) section 16.

In the run-up to the 2017 edition of the Harare International Carnival, which ran from September 2 to 10, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi also waded into the matter saying Zodwa would not be allowed to take part in the carnival.

“Her association, directly or indirectly with the Harare International Carnival, a government-conceived and approved branding and entertainment event, means the government is essentially the stage.

“And by the way, stages are very powerful communication platforms and therefore we could not be seen promoting how she brands her dancing through nudity or creating peeping Toms out of her audiences. Government can’t be that big peeping Tom or facilitator of such,” Mzembi said.

This was after actress Annie Nhira had lodged a complaint with Mzembi’s ministry protesting Zodwa’s coming to the Carnival. Then acting Tourism minister Patrick Zhuwao was quick to respond to Nhira’s letter, assuring her that Zodwa would not be allowed at the Carnival.

As if that was not enough, at a presidential youth interface rally held in Bindura, President Robert Mugabe also commented on Zodwa.

“I’m sorry we disappointed many men . . . You just come without covering your decency. What do you want? Men to see you? We don’t want such,” Mugabe said.