This is beyond you, Khaya Moyo et al

HARARE - Initial reports on the fallout within the Zanu PF cockpit, fuelled by the worsening acrimony in the ruling party’s succession politics, were down-played by none other than the former liberation movement’s spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo.

Khaya Moyo ill-advisedly slammed the private media, in particular the Daily News — now clearly vindicated — for its story “Mugabe, ED fight . . . Zanu PF headed for split” which he claimed was symptomatic of a regime-change agenda.

Now, just on Tuesday night, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko — who was acting president during President Robert Mugabe’s engagement in neighbouring South Africa — accusing his counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa of lying on his alleged poisoning in August.

If anything, Mphoko’s statement shows that indeed things have fallen apart in the Zanu PF control room, otherwise it would be surprising how an issue between Zimbabwe’s seconds-in-command — which could have been discussed in a closed-door meeting, would find its way into public platforms.

Those who read political barometers properly will obviously get clues on what is likely to happen next because indeed, the writing is on the wall.

Now for SK, as Khaya Moyo is affectionately known by many, this appears too big a shoe for him to fill no wonder why he was no longer accessible when his comment was sought on the latest developments whose earlier symptoms he had sought to downplay.

In similar fashion, Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo recently threatened private media and social media users with unspecified action, accusing them of peddling falsehoods on shortages of fuel and basic commodities over and above the obtaining cash crunch.

While Chombo may have been right to respond, consistent with his portfolio, he should not have shot at the messenger.

These shortages were not manufactured because they are still there in our midst. Long fuel queues and others outside banks have become the order of the day. Basic commodities like cooking oil — the bulk of which is locally manufactured and protected under SI64 — that went up over a week ago are still retailing at around $6 for a 2-litre bottle.

This is the reality on the ground, which Chombo can see for himself without checking the validity of his passport.

The world has changed Cde minister, and geographically distant places have come closer because of technology.

No form of threat from the minister will end fuel queues, avail the scarce bond notes and foreign currency among other challenges.

It appears these issues are well beyond SK and Chombo, who may dignify themselves by keeping quiet as things unfold.