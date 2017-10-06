Star-studded cast for Makomo Gala

HARARE - A star-studded cast is set to share the stage at this year’s edition of Makomo Gala scheduled for Hwange tonight.

The event meant to celebrate Makomo’s seventh anniversary will include Alick Macheso, Charles and Olivia Charamba, Winky D, Peter Moyo, Leonard Zhakata and upcoming artistes from Hwange.

Organisers of the annual event Eusabia Raire of Eumo Promotions said this year’s edition is bigger and better.

“Last year we had only three big artistes in form of the Charambas, Oliver Mtukudzi and Macheso but this year we have a star-studded cast,” said Raire.

Raire said the Charambas were the regular performers since the event started seven years ago.

The event is meant to celebrate Makomo’s seven years of business in Hwange.

“We are commemorating seven years of Makomo in Hwange through music and dance; at the same time, the company is giving back to the community through bringing big artistes to perform in this entertainment starved area,” said Raire.

Meanwhile, the Charambas will take the opportunity to promote their latest albums Abba Father and Voice of Miriam respectively.

Zhakata descends on Bulawayo

There is excitement among Zora fans as Leonard Zhakata descends on Bulawayo for a concert at the Manor Hotel tomorrow.

Zhakata acknowledges he has starved his Bulawayo fans and promised fireworks to compensate.

"We will use the opportunity to develop ties with Bulawayo-based promoters to ensure that we will make more frequent concerts in Bulawayo and its surroundings for the benefit of our fans", Zhakata said.



Musica 2017 heads for climax

MUSICA 2017, which kicked off on Wednesday, will unleash five potentially exciting gigs this weekend.

The main gig of the 10th edition of the festival organised annually by the Embassy of Italy, will be at the New Italian Club in Chisipite, Harare tomorrow where award-winning South African group, Mi Casa will share the stage with music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi .

The highly-anticipated gig will also feature jazz star Dudu Manhenga , Rafaele Casarano from Italy, Round About Italy and the Watershed College Marimba Band.

Tonight, music fans will be spoilt for choice as there will be three Musica 2017 gigs in Harare. At the New Italian Club, Dudu Manhenga, Rafaele Casarano, Round About Italy and Evicted will share the stage.

At Music Crossroads, located at number 48 Selous Avenue, Zimboita and Djembe Monks will play on the same stage tonight. The third gig will be at Theatre in the Park where Chico Antonio and The Movement will belt it out.

The final gig Musica 2017 gig will be at Mega 2 in Hatfield, Harare. It will feature Chico Antonio from Mozambique, award-winning songstress Selmor Mtukudzi and Music According to Percussion.



Akiz hosts DJ T Fwesh

Harare basement club, Akiz will tonight host DJ T Fwesh's birthday bash featuring several prominent DJs including DJ Sammy T, Gwizzy, DJ Crash, Twin Take, Pido, MC Prophet, MC Jayzim Kid.



Nyasha Mugari returns to Joy Centre

DENDERA musician Nyasha Mugari is performing at the above Harare joint tonight while on Sunday, Crazy Boyz will invade the joint.



Mooda back at The Usual Place

MOODA and his backing group Happy Blacks will showcase tonight at the above Harare joint.

Musaengana going strong

MUSICIAN Clever Musaengana and his Mbeure Kings are returning to Spaceman Shopping Centre in Harare’s Glen Norah suburb tomorrow.

On Sunday, Musaengana will perform at RTS Night Club at Domboramwari Shops, Epworth.



Kawara dates Club Iridium Life

ALEXIO Kawara will showcase at the above Harare joint, Iridium Life (former Jazz 24/7) tonight.



Chakari Stadium set to explode

CHEGUTU’S Chakari Stadium is hosting different artistes tomorrow and these include Mama Rachie, Senator Tichareva, Horibert Taruona and Zvishavane Masters, David Hondoyedzomba, Justice Chimuramba, Sanker T, Pax Gomo, Mark Ngwazi, T Makwikwi, Jena Accoustic Guitar Classics, Ammi Jamanda and Tendai Dembo among others.



Watenzi set for Executive Hide Out

SUNGURA musician Howard Pinjisi and his Orchestra Ndorochena Kings will perform at the above Chitungwiza joint tonight.

Peace Gospel Singers records Live DVD

Peace Gospel Singers will record a live Fusion Worship DVD at 99 Parklane opposite Harare Gardens tomorrow.

The event will be supported by Jenifer Maneni, Gamu Kurebwa, Jonah Chivasa, Kee Hove, Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Trymore Bande, Kudakwashe Mutsvene, Voices of Praise and Mt Camel Choir among others.



All set for Commissioner-General’s Funfair

AFTER showcasing in Hwange at Makomo gala tonight, the gospel first couple Charles and Olivia jointly referred to as The Charambas will rush back to Harare to perform at this year’s edition of Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General’s Funfair scheduled for tomorrow at Morris Depot Grounds.

The event will also feature musicians such as Bob Nyabinde, Freeman, Andy Muridzo and Eriah Tembo among others.