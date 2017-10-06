Row over claims 70pc of MPs HIV-positive

HARARE - There was a showdown in the National Assembly on Wednesday over claims by outspoken Matabeleland South proportional representation MP, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, that 70 percent of sitting legislators were HIV positive.

Harare South Zanu PF legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe demanded that Misihairabwi-Mushonga withdraw her statement.

But she rose on a point of order and said: “Hon. Speaker, there is somebody who is insulting me, Mashayamombe from there.”

“Do not be a coward. What kind of a man are you? You are sick,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga fumed.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda then said: “What is the insult, I did not hear it.”

Mashayamombe said: “The Hon. Member is the one who said that 70 percent of the MPs are HIV positive, hence she is the one who agreed that she has (HIV)/Aids.”

“Order, order!” bellowed Mudenda.

After some badgering from Mashayamombe, Misihairabwi-Mushonga said: “No, no, no Mr Speaker. I will not be intimidated in this House. I refuse to be intimidated.”

Misihairabwi-Mushonga then approached the Speaker’s chair and Mashayamombe was ejected from the National Assembly.