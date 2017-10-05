Windies name unchanged squad

HARARE - The West Indies have named an unchanged Test squad for their tour of Zimbabwe later this month.

West Indies will play two Tests against Zimbabwe following a three-day tour match against Zimbabwe A starting on October 15 at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

The same 15 players that lost a three-match Test series 2-1 and five-match one day international series 4-0 against England, while winning the only Twenty20 game between the sides, will be heading to Zimbabwe.

West Indies chief selector Courtney Browne said: “The dedication, commitment and focus in their preparation and during the series in England showed immense character for such a young team in very difficult conditions against world-class competition.

“The lessons learnt on that tour augurs well for the individual players and the team’s continued development as a whole and we wish them well on the tour of Zimbabwe.”

After the tour match against Zimbabwe A, the first test between the two sides will start on October 21 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The second and final Test will take place at the same venue starting on October 29.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, whose last red ball cricket was against Sri Lanka in July, had hoped to use an incoming tour by Pakistan A to gear up for the Test series against the Caribbean visitors.

However, that series was cancelled last week and the Zimbabwe selectors are likely to infuse a number of regulars in the Zim A squad in order to give them game time before the first Test.

The local cricket domestic season also commenced yesterday with the four-day competition — the Logan Cup.

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite (vice capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.