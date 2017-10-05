Shabanie promise CAPS Utd upset

ZVISHAVANE - Shabanie Mine are confident of reaching the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals after they were handed a quarter-final date against CAPS United.

The Chinda Boys will host Makepekepe at Maglas Stadium on Sunday in a blockbuster last eight clash that has already started to generate a lot of interest.

Shabanie technical manager Taku Shariwa is convinced the asbestos miners will be too good for Makepekepe.

“We have respect for them but that does not translate to mean that we are going to lose that match,” Shariwa told the Daily News. “People are going to be shocked.”

Shabanie have been playing well recently despite sitting deep in the league’s relegation zone.

To reach the quarter-finals, the Zvishavane-based side travelled away to Nyamhunga Stadium where they emerged with a 2-0 win over home side ZPC Kariba.

Shabanie and CAPS could not be separated on the two occasions they met in the league with both matches ending in draws.

However, this time around there has to be a winner as a draw after 90 minutes means the tie will head straight to a penalty shootout.

“Following our league encounters, we are both looking at what we did right and what we did wrong and the team that will win is the one that best rectifies its errors and is able to perfectly implement their game plan come Sunday,” Shariwa said.

“It’s 50-50 considering the fact that when we played both league games we drew both games so now the onus is on the team that wants to win more.”

With his charges often playing with empty pockets, Shariwa believes that they are motivated to claim the victory and pocket the rich pickings in Zimbabwe’s premier knockout competition.

The winners of the Chibuku Super Cup will get $75 000 and will earn a ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the 2018 African Confederation Cup.

CAPS United have been on the mend in recent weeks as they continued to climb up the log standings following an indifferent start to their title defence.

To reach the quarter-finals, Makepekepe went away to Baobab Stadium where they dumped defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars out of the competition.

Shariwa is not blind to the Green Machine’s recent resurgence.

“CAPS are the league defending champions and we have respect for Lloyd Chitembwe, he has come off age and he has done very well in moulding the team to become the champions that they are,” Shariwa said.

“But we have been slowly coming out of our bad patch. Cup games are very difficult to predict. They are more like money-games.”