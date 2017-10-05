PSL clubs abusing coaches: Zisca

HARARE - Local coaches are being exploited by clubs due to their desperation to find employment according to Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) chairperson Bheki Nyoni.

A huge debate regarding the profession has been generated in the wake of a leaked audio in which ZPC coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his assistant Brenna Msika can be heard castigating the club’s executive.

The coaches can also be heard openly talking about their harsh working environment at the club which has forced the former Warriors coach to announce that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

It is not only Chidzambwa who has openly revolted against his executive as earlier this year Highlanders and coach Erol Akbay were in a similar situation.

The Dutchman publicly lambasted the Bosso executive after they failed to honour their pledge to replace strikers Roderick Mutuma and Prince Dube following their departures to Yadah FC and SuperSport United respectively.

Yadah proprietor Walter Magaya also openly told his church congregation he had suspended former coach Jairos Tapera because he did not select a player the popular preacher had wanted to be in the team for the matches against Dynamos and Chapungu.

Nyoni said as Zisca they have been alarmed by the recent trend were by coaches are forced to work under draconian club executives who do not even understand football.

“Of course as an association we condemn exploitation of coaches by some football clubs. We are actually worried,” Nyoni said.

“Administrators should be people who understand football. But if you look most of them just take up posts without knowing the simple basics of football.”

But Nyoni believes that most local coaches are suffering in silent at the hands of club bosses and only come out in the open when they have been sacked instead of airing their grievances early on.

“The challenge with local coaches is that in as much we are worried about their treatment most of them don’t come out open when they are facing challenges,” he said.

“It’s important that when you are being ill-treated say it out not to wait until you get sacked because people would say its sour grapes.

“It’s difficult for people to take what you say seriously after you have been sacked or on your way out.”

Nyoni said the other problem facing his union is the fact that most coaches are desperate to get employment so much that they just rush to sign on the dotted line without reading the contract.

“Even if when they are offered contract; in most instances most coaches rush to sign without even consulting for a legal perspective,” he said.

“It’s good to get employment and everything but you should not be blinded and forget other important things.”

Chidzambwa raised the damning allegations of sabotage by the ZPC Kariba executive following the club’s 2-0 home loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars last month.

“When we are playing, in the grand stand they are busy shouting that the coaches are getting paid a lot of money,” Chidzambwa said in the audio.

“This is an executive member saying such things. How much money am I getting paid at ZPC Kariba?

“They think I’m very desperate and I do not have anywhere to go if I leave ZPC Kariba. I have been all over the world.”

Chidzambwa added: “There has never been a single occasion when the executive has sat down with me to ask what we can do to improve the team.

“They think they know it all. Some of the executive members have openly said they will never come to the stadium if a certain player is in the team.”

According to Chidzambwa, the executive made it clear they do not have their support and they would rather have someone else in charge.