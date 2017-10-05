Chideu signs for Golden Arrows

HARARE - Zimbabwe youth international Thomas Chideu on Tuesday signed for Absa Premiership side Golden Arrows after terminating his contract with Ajax Cape Town.

Chideu signed a two-year contract with Abafana bes’Thende after spending two frustrating years with the Urban Warriors.

“When I left Ajax, I headed straight for Durban and I have been training with Arrows since last week,” Chideu told the Daily News yesterday.

“The coaches have been very supportive and on Monday I signed a two-year contract with the club.”

The former Highlanders forward believes this will be a good move for his career that had become stagnant while in Cape Town.

“I think this will be a good fit for me. I will do my best in training and I’m sure that at Arrows I will get more game time,” the 20-year-old striker said.

“At the start of the season, Arrows wanted to take me on loan but it did not work out but now the move has finally materialised and it’s now my turn to repay the club for the faith they have shown in me.”

At Abafana bes’Thende, Chideu will link up with compatriots Kuda Mahachi and Knox Mutizwa, who have been in Durban since last season.

Former Chicken Inn and 2015 Soccer Star of the Year Danny Phiri is also on the Arrows’ books but has been out of action since last month with an Achilles injury.

Phiri underwent surgery last month and is expected to be on the sidelines for at least eight months.

Mahachi and Mutizwa have however, been in fine form for the Abafana bes’Thende, who are in second place on the log with 13 points from seven games.

Mahachi has already scored three goals this season while Mutizwa netted his second in the 1-1 draw with Chippa United at the weekend.

Chideu feels that having three countrymen at Arrows will help him adjust to life in Durban.

“I already feel like I’m home because I have my brothers with me here,” he said. “This will help me quickly adapt to the team’s style of play and the city.”