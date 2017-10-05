Chicken Inn fined, booted out

HARARE - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has fined and banned Chicken Inn from taking part in next year’s Chibuku Super Cup after causing the abandonment of their first round tie against Yadah FC last month.

Chicken Inn players walked off the field in protest after Yadah were awarded an 87th minute penalty while the scores were still 0-0 at Ascot Stadium.

The PSL Ad hoc Committee met in the capital on Monday and agreed to fine the Gamecocks $2 000 and boot them out of the tournament next season.

Yadah now proceed to the quarter-finals of the tournament on a 3-0 scoreline and will now meet the Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

A statement from the PSL read: “The Premier Soccer League Ad hoc Committee has awarded the Chibuku Super Cup first round match between Yadah and Chicken Inn to Yadah on a 3-0 scoreline.

“Furthermore, Chicken Inn has been fined $2 000 and banned from participating in 2018 edition of the Chibuku Super Cup. This is in accordance with Article 7 of the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations which state that: 7.6 If a team does not report for a match except in cases of force majeure recognised by the Premier Soccer League or if it refuses to continue to play or leaves the stadium before the end of the match, the team will be considered as having lost the match in question.

“The match will be awarded to its opponents on a score line of 3-0 or more if in the case of an abandoned match, the winning team has already reached a higher score at the time the guilty team leaves the field of play.

“7.7 The defaulting team shall be banned from participating in the next edition of the Chibuku Super Cup. 7.8 No appeals maybe lodged against these decisions.”

Yadah, who are still in the relegation fight in the league, will now hope to secure a semi-final spot when they face Amakhosi this weekend.

Bulawayo City reached the last eight stage of the competition when they beat Dynamos 2-1 in the first round at Rufaro Stadium last month.

In the other quarter-final matches, Chapungu host How Mine at Ascot Stadium while Black Rhinos will be home against Harare City at Rufaro on Saturday.

In the blockbuster quarter-final clash, Shabanie Mine will host CAPS United at Maglas Stadium on Sunday.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Chapungu v How Mine (Ascot), Black Rhinos v Harare City (Rufaro)

Sunday: Shabanie Mine v CAPS United (Maglas), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields)