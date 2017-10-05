200-member band, choir to grace Call to Worship

HARARE - Ebenezer World Outreach Ministries (Ewom), an inter-denominational non-profit ministry will host the Call to Worship Africa (CTWA) - Worship Revolution 2017 on October 6 to 7 at the open space between Harare Show Grounds and Harare Magistrates’ Courts.

The event brings together a 200-strong band and choir drawn from over 40 partner churches in Zimbabwe, as well as guest gospel musicians.

This is an Evangelical Partnership with Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe which has a membership of more than 400 churches across the country.

This year’s theme is Worship Revolution and as the words imply, seeks to start a revolution of a different sort; one where God is restored to His rightful place, at the centre of everything we do, creating a culture of integrity and positioning the nation for restoration.

Founded by Pastors Phillip and Charlotte Pike in the 2009, Call to Worship Africa is an evangelical praise and worship programme that brings together partners and friends as well as worshippers of all denominations, backgrounds and ethnicities.

A spokesperson for Ewom Pike said last year they had an attendance of over 7 000 people at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

“This 9th edition of Call to Worship sets out to cast the net wider and host a bigger audience. It incorporates family fun and worship workshops in a mini-festival on the Saturday, because worship is a lifestyle and God is to be enjoyed in fellowship with others as well as to be worshipped.”

Pike said the mission of Call to Worship Africa is to love God, love his people, to magnify and glorify Jesus Christ through Praise and Worship and to ignite a passion for the presence of God.

“The vision is to provide a place where people from vastly different backgrounds can come together in unity to experience the presence of God and to worship God freely in spirit and in truth.

“The mandate is to raise anointed, spirit lead, passionate worshippers that will usher in the presence God where ever they go.”

The spokesperson said since its inception nine years ago, several musicians and music groups have come out of CTWA.

“The focus of this annual event is to gather the body of Christ in Zimbabwe in worship, prayer and prophetic declarations for the nation. The programme has equipped worship leaders and music teams for various churches in Zimbabwe and in the last five years has started an expansion drive into the African region to evangelise though music,” said Pike.

Over the years, CTWA has hosted renowned international gospel musicians that include Grammy award winner Donnie McClurkin and Mkhululi Bhebe of the Joyous Celebration fame as well as a host of local gospel artists.

“We have held this gathering consistently for the past eight years with attendance on average being 3 500 to 4 500.

“In the past we have held other smaller Call to Worship events in different parts of the country,” said the spokesperson.