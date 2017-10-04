Rising Stars gear for Logan Cup

HARARE - Rising Stars begin a new era when they take to the field in their maiden Logan Cup match against Mid West Rhinos at Kwekwe Queens Sports Club today.

The youthful side returned from their six-month attachment in the UK and their pedigree will be tested in this four-day game against a seasoned Rhinos, who have played in this championship since 2010.

There are high prospects returning batsman Brendan Taylor will be fielded by the hosts in order for him to get valuable game time ahead of this month’s Test series against West Indies.

And to sum up their excitement and readiness for the journey from boys to men the Stuart Matsikenyeri-coached Rising Stars side on Monday announced their squad to face Rhinos in this historic occasion for the development side.

Batsman and fantastic fielder Tarisai Musakanda is expected to lead the team comprising all-rounders William Mashinge and Muhammad Faraz Akram, spin bowlers Thamsanqa Nunu, Brandon Mavuta and Rugare Magarira and seamers Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Kuziva Ziwira and Mkhululi Nyathi.

Another seamer Carl Mumba is set to be side-lined for a lengthy spell owing to injury.

The batting crew includes Mumba, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Taffy Mupariwa and skipper Musakanda.

Meanwhile, Logan Cup holders Mountaineers are on a bye and only begin their title defence next week. Mountaineers head coach Shepherd Makunura said they are expecting a tough side.

“We are expecting a tougher season obviously being the defending champions we are the team to beat but we are ready for the season,” Makunura told the Daily News.

“We will take this opportunity of having a bye to go and watch the other teams in action so that we at least get the feel of how the other teams have prepared so that when he hit the ball running next week we be aware of what to expect.”

Rising Stars Logan Cup Squad: Tarisai Musakanda (Captain), Ryan Burl, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Taffy Mupariwa (Wk), William Mashinge, Muhammad Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Kuziva Ziwira, Thamsanqa Nunu, Mkhululi Nyathi.