Plans to set up donkey abattoir slammed

HARARE - Plans by a Bulawayo-based company, Battlefront Investments, to construct a $150 000 specialised state-of-the-art donkey abattoir risks slashing Zimbabwe’s donkey population by 21 000 annually.

In a joint statement by Aware Trust Zimbabwe, Spana, ZNSPCA, VAWZ and Lupane Youth for Development Trust, the groups said the plans to set up an abattoir with a capacity to dress more than 70 animals per day will have grave socio-economic, animal welfare and environmental consequences.

The main driver in the donkey parts trade is demand for their skins, which are processed into a luxury tonic “ejiao’, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine for everything from insomnia to impotence. It sells for the equivalent of R5 000 — 17 000/kg, depending on the product.

“If supply met demand, using 300 working days per year, the population of donkeys could be decreased by 21 000 per year,” the groups said in a statement.

“While some local farmers may benefit from the short-term sale of their donkeys, they are unlikely to be aware of the long-term consequences of this trade. The importance of the working donkey to communal farmers cannot be overstated.”

Sure, sure kuda kuurayira dongi ganda raro. Aiwa. Iwo ma China ngaaite madongi awo.

Yohwe - 4 October 2017

