Nssa payouts up 33pc

HARARE - Minimum pension pay-outs for National Social Security Authority (Nssa) pensioners have been increased by 33,3 percent, with effect from the October 1.

This means that pensioners who were receiving the minimum monthly pay out of $60 will now receive $80, when pensions are paid out next week.

The authority will only pay out pensions to pensioners who met the September 30 deadline for biometric registration. The grace period for registration ran from November 2016 to September 2017.

Nssa general manager and chief executive officer, Liz Chitiga, encouraged pensioners who did not meet the deadline to register at Nssa offices throughout the regions so they can be reinstated on the November payroll.

She said the increase was meant to cushion pensioners and provide them with a sustainable safety net that would allow them access to basic services.

“The increase is in line with the board’s desire to deliver a liveable pension to our customers. It was arrived at on the recommendation of the Authority’s independent actuaries who were tasked with coming up with an amount that was sustainable, for the benefit of current and future pensioners,” she said.

“We will continue to explore ways of bringing convenience to our pensioners by providing options such as mobile money where pensioners can receive their pensions in the comfort of their homes,” said Chitiga, adding that pensioners can register at any Nssa office to access this service.

The authority has also successfully negotiated with most banks to waiver bank charges on Nssa pensioners.

So far, 12 banks are offering free services to pensioners in recognition of their service to the country.

Since the coming into office of new management in 2016, Nssa has rapidly transformed into a customer-centric organisation, driven by its new mantra, Nssa by Choice, Not by Statute.

The Authority is currently working on a voluntary informal sector social scheme that is expected to start enrolling customers by the end of the quarter, thereby covering the previously excluded sector of our economy.