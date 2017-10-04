CAPS face Shabanie Mine

HARARE - CAPS United will have to do it the hard way if they are to win the Chibuku Super Cup this season after they were handed a difficult quarter-final draw against Shabanie Mine yesterday.

The Green Machine made had a huge statement of intent by knocking out the tournament’s defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars following a 0-1 away win at Baobab Stadium last month.

Midfielder Moses Muchenje scored the only goal of the match when he converted a first half penalty that broke the hearts of the Madamburo fans.

On the other hand, Shabanie Mine booked their quarter-final berth following a shock 2-0 away win over ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Makepekepe, who are in sixth place on the log table, still have an outside chance of defending their PSL title but the most realistic route for silverware is in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Ngezi, together with traditional giants Dynamos, Highlanders, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum were all knocked out in the first round leaving CAPS with a good shot at silverware.

However, the draw was not kind to the Green Machine as they were paired against a side they failed to beat this season.

The two league meetings between Makepekepe and the Chinda Boys ended in draws earlier this year.

“There is no match that is going to be easy especially in cup games,” CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said on the sidelines of the draw yesterday.

“Anything can happen in cup games. Everybody will come geared for that particular tournament and will be geared to win it. At the end of the day I think that’s what most teams are playing for now because it seems the league race is now narrowed to three clubs.

“And like I always say, there are no small teams when it comes to cup games but as CAPS United this is supposed to be our year. So we are looking forward to that match and we want to beat them and proceed to lift the trophy.

“We want to win this particular cup. The beauty about CAPS United is that when they are in difficult situations they always triumph. So for us it couldn’t be any better than this. So, yes, we are looking forward to the match.”

In another quarter-final match drawn yesterday, Harare City face Black Rhinos in what appears to be an interesting match.

Both teams are not yet safe from relegation and will be eager to win this one to boost their confidence going forward.

In the first round the Sunshine Boys knocked out Bulawayo giants Highlanders following a 2-1 victory at Mandava Stadium while Chauya Chipembere emerged 2-1 winners over Triangle to reach this stage.

Harare City representative at yesterday’s draw, Hope Chizuzu said: “I think it’s a fair draw, we could not hope for anything better. I think we stand a very good chance of progressing to the next round.

“But of course cup games are tricky and it will be down to hard work. It will be good if we can win this cup.”

The other quarter-finals will see Chapungu hosting How Mine while Bulawayo City will face Yadah.

Chapungu knocked out one of the pre-tournament favourites FC Platinum in the first round after a 1-0 win at Mandava Stadium.

The Premier Soccer League is yet to confirm which games will be played on Saturday or Sunday as well as the venues.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final fixtures: Shabanie Mine v CAPS United, Chapungu v How Mine, Black Rhinos v Harare City, Bulawayo City v Yadah FC