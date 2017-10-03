Rhinos target Chibuku Super Cup

HARARE - Black Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa said they were looking forward to today’s quarter-final draw as they hope to reach the final of the country’s richest knockout tournament.

Chauya Chipembere, who knocked out Triangle in the first round of the competition, will discover their opponents in the last eight stage when the draw is conducted this afternoon in the capital.

And with most of the big teams except CAPS United already knocked out in the first round, Mutizwa said they were not concerned much about who they will be paired against.

“We are not thinking about who to face. What we know is we will be ready for whoever we face in the quarter-finals,” Mutizwa told the Daily News yesterday.

“We want to do well in this cup most preferably reaching the finals. We have had a difficult patch recently but we have since overcome it and we are looking forward to keep on working and keep on improving.

“I think my boys have regained their confidence back and what is left now is only to put the ball into the back of the net. We are playing some good football and it’s only upfront where we need to improve.”

Following an almost perfect first half of the season, Black Rhinos somehow found the going tough in the second half of the season as they struggled to maintain the standards which saw them being tipped among the favourites to win the title.

At the weekend, Rhinos fell 2-1 at home to How Mine in a match their leading goal scorer Lot Chiwunga missed a penalty.

The defeat left Mutizwa’s charges in ninth place on the log with 36 points having played 27 matches.

Teams that stand in Chauya Chipembere’s way include Makepekepe, Harare City, Bulawayo City, How Mine, Chapungu and Yadah.

The Green Machine progressed to the quarter-finals after knocking out defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Harare City arrived at this stage with an impressive 1-2 victory over Highlanders at Mandava Stadium courtesy of goals by Grey Kufandada and William Manondo while Shabanie Mine shocked ZPC Kariba 2-0 away at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Chubuku Super Cup quarter-finalists: Harare City, CAPS United, Black Rhinos, Yadah, Chapungu, How Mine, Shabanie Mine, Bulawayo City.