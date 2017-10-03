Mutasa senses glory

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa gave his strongest hint that his side is now primed to land their 22nd Premiership title following the 2-1 win over Harare City on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys had gone for three matches without a victory following two draws with Highlanders, Shabanie Mine and a loss to CAPS United.

However, DeMbare extended their lead at the top of the table to three points after Peace Makaha and an own goal from City defender Raymond Uchena handed them maximum points at the National Sports Stadium.

The Sunshine Boys pulled one back through forward Martin Vengesai in stoppage time.

DeMbare are now on 56 points from 27 matches, three ahead of Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum, who are in second and third place respectively.

Chicken Inn are in fourth place with 51 points.

With their closest rivals dropping points at this crucial stage of the season, Mutasa is now beginning to see the possibility of his side winning the title at the end of the season.

“Obviously, we are taking it one game at a time. If you look at what happened in the last three weeks, there were a lot of teams dropping points so we want to be cautious and take each game as it comes,” Mutasa said after the win over the Sunshine Boys.

“Probably what I can assure our institution is like what I have said before is that this year, we want to do better than what we did last year.

“Three points is only one game and we cannot be in a position to take a breather, we need to take our next game seriously and try as much as we can to get the three points.”

The Glamour Boys coach was also full of praise for Makaha after the defender put in a sterling performance.

Makaha opened the scoring for DeMbare when he initiated the move before finishing with aplomb in the first half.

“This young boy is marvellous I tell you. Every time he gets onto the pitch, he gives us at least 140 percent effort,” Mutasa said of Makaha’s performance.

“I have always said that the sky is the limit for this young man; he’s so cool and he is down to earth. I’m sure if he keeps his cool, he will go far.”

The Glamour Boys still have a number of tricky encounters in their remaining seven matches.

Next stop for DeMbare is a trip to Nyamhunga Stadium to face ZPC Kariba after the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals this week.

Mutasa’s team will then take on a vastly-improved Tsholotsho at home before a potentially title deciding trip to Baobab Stadium to face Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The other four remaining matches are against Chapungu (H), Bulawayo City (A), Bantu Rovers (A) and Chicken Inn (H).

While it was all smooth sailing for the Glamour Boys this weekend, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum were left to rue their missed chances during Saturday’s matches.

Ngezi had the opportunity to go top of the log and put pressure on DeMbare but were held to a surprising 0-0 home draw by Tsholotsho.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side created numerous chances but failed to beat the visitors’ goalkeeper Mariyon Chang.

In Zvishavane, FC Platinum had a tough assignment against rejuvenated defending champions CAPS United at Mandava Stadium.

Norman Mapeza’s side were on course to a 1-0 after defender Kelvin Moyo gave the home side a first half lead.

Pure Platinum Play failed to protect that lead allowing Makepekepe to equalise deep into stoppage time through defender Godwin Goriyati.

On Sunday, former log leaders Chicken Inn suffered a morale-sapping 4-0 defeat at the hands of Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

This was Rahman Gumbo’s side’s third defeat on the trot and the Gamecocks seem to be imploding at the wrong time.

All these slip-ups by the title-chasing teams seem to be aiding DeMbare.