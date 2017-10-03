Mberengwa fails to attract doctors due to housing crisis

HARARE - Doctors are refusing to take up a job at Mberengwa District Hospital because of lack of accommodation, Health and Child Care deputy minister Aldrin Musiiwa has told the National Assembly.

This was after Mberengwa North MP Tafanana Zhou asked the deputy minister to inform the House when Mberengwa District Hospital will have an additional doctor.

“The scenario we have in Mberengwa District is that Mberengwa District Hospital is a new institution. The old institution was Mnene which was a mission hospital that was designated as a district hospital.

“As a result, the establishment for Mberengwa Hospital is two doctors. At the moment, one doctor is in position.

“The other doctor who is supposed to be in Mberengwa, but because of lack of infrastructure is currently stationed in Gokwe. However, we have allowed an establishment of about seven doctors from Mberengwa District Hospital.

“If infrastructure allows, particularly housing, then we will be able to move the doctors to Mberengwa,” he said.

Zhou said the doctor the deputy minister was talking about was the DMO (district medical officer) but he will be doing a lot of work such as administration to manage the entire Mberengwa District.

“In his absence when he goes to attend to other duties, there will be no one in attendance at the hospital. Are there no other ways that you can use to ensure that you capacitate this hospital because it has been on the plan since 1957?” Zhou said.

Musiiwa said: “The doctors that I have talked about that are at Mberengwa are two. Of these two, one of them has a residence and the other doctor has no residence.

“At the present moment, the other doctor is in Gokwe. If we find accommodation for the second doctor, we have five other doctors that should go to that hospital.

“There is no infrastructure in terms of accommodation that will enable them to be at that hospital. In our plan for Midlands Province, Mberengwa is one of the districts that we are giving priority to come up with a proper district hospital. Those are the difficulties that we face as regards the issue of doctors at Mberengwa.”