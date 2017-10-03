Bulawayo Chiefs extend lead

HARARE - Bulawayo Chiefs kept their promotion aspirations alive with a convincing 1-3 victory over Indlovu Iyanyathela over the weekend to open a 12-point gap at the top of the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

Chiefs, who have a game in hand over second-placed ZPC Hwange, having played 19 matches thus far, got their goals through an Aurthur Musiyiwa brace and a Farai Matare strike while Ackim Gwaendepi was on target for Indlovu Iyanyathela.

With the victory Chiefs took their tally to 53 points, 12 ahead of second-placed ZPC Hwange, who were inactive at the weekend.

Chiefs are desperate to follow in the footsteps of Northern Region Division One side Herentals, who have already sealed promotion into the Premiership for next season.

Herentals sealed promotion into the league last weekend with seven matches remaining after second-placed Blue Swallows suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Cranborne Bullets.

At the weekend Herentals lost 2-0 to Blue Swallows but the result has little significance as their ticket to be the top flight league has already been sealed.

In other matches played at the weekend in the Southern Region, ZRP Bulawayo stunned Bosso 90 1-0 through a solitary Khalimani Ncube strike.

Tashinga Mungadze cancelled a Mthulisi Nkomo first half strike as Black Boots played a 1-1 draw against Talen Vision.

In Northern Region, the attention has now turned to the relegation zone and Kariba Waves risk dropping down after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Karoi United.

Waves sit second from bottom with 27 points from 28 matches. Trojan, Shamva and Chitungwiza Municipality are also involved in the relegation puzzle.

Results:

Northern Region: Darwin 0, Mufakose 0; Karoi 1, Kariba Waves 1; ZRP Moris 2, Golden Valley 2; Shamva 2, Chitungwiza 1; Trojan 1, Cranborne 1; ZRP FC 0, Banket 0; Mushowani 2, Harare City 0; Ngezi U 19 1, Chegutu 0; Blue Swallows 2, Herentals 0;

Southern Region: Bosso 90 0, ZRP Bulawayo1; Vic Falls Tigers 0, Casmyn 3; Indlovu Iyanyathela 1, Bulawayo Chiefs 3; Makomo 1, Zim Leopards 1; Amagagasi 0, Mosi Rovers 2; Black Boots 1, Talen Vision 1;