Boy (16) in court over demo

HARARE - A 16-year-old boy has been arraigned before the courts on allegations of participating in a demonstration that rocked Harare city centre last Friday.

Thomas Chihuri, 16, was jointly charged with Gibson Mavhunga, 48, when he appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande.

The duo is being charged with public violence. According to the State, some of the looted property was recovered from them.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on September 29, Chihuri and Mavhunga reportedly acted in cahoots with suspected members of pressure group #Tajamuka and allegedly caused public violence in Harare’s central business district.

The court heard that Chihuri and his accomplices gathered at Copacabana bus terminus armed with stones and sticks.

They reportedly began chasing after illegal money dealers who operated at the terminus and randomly threw missiles, causing pandemonium as people began running for safety.

Several shops were damaged as Chihuri and his accomplices allegedly threw stones at windows and glass doors before looting various property.

A bag containing $300, cellphone accessories and wrist watches were stolen from Joel Manyautse’s Lotus Mobile Shop located at corner Albion and Chinhoyi Street.

Vintage Shop, Royal Glory, Alex Fashions, George Cellulars and various other shops at Chinhoyi Mall were also broken into before cash and other valuables were looted by the protesters, the court heard.

It was alleged that during the commotion, a Ford Ranger Double Cab belonging to Zanu PF legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe — which was parked along Leopold Takawira Street — suffered a shattered windscreen.

A Ford Fiesta which was parked opposite Harare Main Post Office belonging to Zanu PF Harare province headquarters administrator Claude Muzanenhamo had all windscreens shattered.

The court heard that Harare Police Reaction Group attended the scene and arrested Chihuri and Mavhunga while their alleged accomplices escaped from the scene.

According to State papers, the exact value of stolen and damaged property is yet to be ascertained.